Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is speaking to organizations in Englewood and North Port. The Daily Sun recently asked a few questions about elections in Sarasota County.
How is the supervisor of elections office celebrating the 100 year anniversary of Sarasota County?
"We are giving a little history lesson to voters. For example: the very first election held in the newly formed Sarasota County was a primary on June 6, 1922. Several county offices were on the primary election ballot with the race for county Tax Assessor receiving the highest number of votes cast — 804 total votes.
Fast forward to the 2020 presidential election, how many people voted in Sarasota County?
"There were 79.93% with more than 271,000 voters casting ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. In the 2016 general election, the turnout was 77.32% or 233,438 voters.
About how many people voted by mail in the Nov. 3 election?
"We saw about 80% vote in the general election. It was one of the highest vote-by-mail elections we have ever had in Sarasota County."
Are candidates already filing for 2022?
"Yes they are."
Does Sarasota County use Dominion voting machines?
"No. There are only a few counties in Florida who still use Dominion voting machines. In 2015, we moved from them to the Election Systems & Software. I am very happy with the ES&S system."
Was Sarasota County Elections office hit by COVID-19 in any way?
"Yes. We were hit hard. We had an election shortly after the pandemic began. We had a shortage of poll workers. We had some precincts (churches, community centers) that couldn't open so we had to consolidate them. I sent out a mailer asking for volunteers. I needed help and people responded."
Did you get any help from the younger generation?
"Yes. I've been working with all local high schools and technical colleges. We can pre-register students when they are 16. They can become junior poll workers. They get paid and earn community service credit hours toward graduation and an excused absence. When they turn 18, I send them a birthday card and their voter ID. We love to have those students come work with us. It's a nice generational balance."
Have you given input on any of the proposed voting legislation?
"Yes, I'm secretary of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, FSE, and becoming vice president in June. I spoke to lawmakers about drop boxes. I don't believe they should be left unattended because people can put other things in the boxes. We had someone there to take the ballot and examine it before the person drove off. I believe drop boxes are effective if they are manned. The state should consider doing what Sarasota County does because it's very effective. We saw 75,000 people with ballots in their hand using the drop boxes."
Does the Secretary of State certify Florida’s voting?
"Yes, the Secretary of State certifies Florida's voting tabulation."
How important is it to have a signature match on a ballot?
"It's very important, especially if you used to sign your name with a smiley face and you don't do it anymore. Please change your signature card."
