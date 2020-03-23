In just two weeks, coronavirus-related cancellations hit hard at Mike Ruiz’s rental business.
More renters left early after learning the Canadian border was closing.
With 60 vacation rental homes, condos and villas from Rotonda West to Punta Gorda, Ruiz owns Place In The Sun. With new travel and statewide restrictions announced daily, Ruiz loses even more business.
He recently closed his Placida office to comply with the work-at-home provisions. His employees are working from home. Now he’s trying to avoid layoffs while also keeping his sub-contractors busy.
“We still have to maintain the properties, even though we’ve had many cancellations,” he said. “We still need the pool and lawn mowing companies. We know they all have families.”
Ruiz said he’s asking customers to book later dates instead of canceling. It’s hard, he says, because many clients are younger families who book trips around spring break and Easter. Many are hesitant to book now as it’s unclear of potential restrictions continuing into the summer months.
“I have a lot of families who come from overseas,” he said. “They canceled, and I expected that part. What I didn’t anticipate was the cancellations in the United States. Coming here is like self-quarantine because these are houses which are not in close proximity, like a hotel. All our properties are completely furnished with everything like pots, pans, linens, TVs, internet access. With the restaurants closed, many will deliver food now, too.”
In North Port, Melinda Hanks began seeing cancellations three weeks ago, and then her business Create A Dream Travel took a hit when Walt Disney World closed.
“We are one of the top Disney-authorized vacation planners in the country,” she said. “We plan every single detail of a Walt Disney World vacation including the hotel, dining and transfers. For Disney, we do everything, including fast passes, online check-ins, magic band orders, etc. We do flights when it’s bundled in the tour operators package.”
Hanks has nine agents throughout the country from Brooklyn, New York, to Frisco, Texas, with a concierge service in Orlando and Los Angeles.
“I haven’t had to lay any of them off,” she said. “They worked endless hours with 8-plus-hour hold times to get the refunds for our clients. What is great about that client base is that they change the way they travel in lean times, but they always travel.
“This, however, is another story, when they have nowhere to travel to.”
Hanks started her company in 2008 at the height of the recession. She said the difference between then and now is this crisis has shown the “true value of having a travel agent that cares for families needs, from start to finish.”
“We are fixers and are well-tuned to handle anything that might come our way,” she said. “Once this passes, I truly believe we will come out stronger. And one thing is for sure — every family will be in desperate need of a vacation. We will be here ready and waiting to help make that happen.”
Like rentals and vacation homes, the cruise lines have been hurt. Locals have canceled or postponed their cruises.
This year, cruise lines anticipated bookings of more than 32 million passengers. So far, after more than 305,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, including some outbreaks on cruise ships, the industry has been hit hard, including in the stock market.
Customers are directed to call or visit cruiseline websites for refund policies and rebooking updates on worldwide trips.
Hanks said most cruise lines are waiving all cancellations and rescheduling fees as cruise lines temporarily suspended operations worldwide. They have also changed future sailings Europe, Alaska and Asia as the virus continues to spread.
“Some are offering 125% of the cost of their cruise, to postpone instead of cancelling for a refund,” she said. “I’ve heard that cruise ships will have large amounts of inventory to fill in the fall and such will more then likely offer solid discounts to fill those ships.”
For more information of cruise ship policies and travel, visit www.cruisecritic.com/news
