ENGLEWOOD — Part of Randy McLendon's prayer was for God to intercede in a joint session of Congress as Electoral College votes were being discussed Wednesday afternoon.
He even mentioned that someone in the U.S. Senate or House could possibly have a heart attack.
"There's not too many people there (Congress) we trust," said McLendon of the Liberty Tree Patriots — For God & Country Church on Wednesday afternoon at the Englewood Event Center. "I want an analysis of the votes."
McLendon prayed with Cynthia Compton, Michael Zarzano, Larry and Wendy Turbyfill as the joint session of Congress met to count the Electoral College votes and presumably confirm Joe Biden as the President-elect. McLendon invited people to come to the Event Center, where he and other Liberty Tree Patriots had held pro-Trump rallies frequently during the 2020 election season.
Minutes after hearing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say, "If we overrule them, it will damage our republic forever," McLendon and others in the prayer session called McConnell a "traitor." McConnell's comments were referring to Sen. Ted Cruz's challenge of Arizona's election results. McConnell said it was an attempt to subvert the Constitution by trying to overturn the election results.
Compton said she understands things may become violent as she watched on TV as protesters in Washington D.C. walked from a rally featuring President Trump to the U.S. Capitol. She said protesters are fighting for the truth because they believe Trump won the election and they are fighting for freedom from illegally run elections.
"Give me liberty or give me death," Compton said. "We have been dumbed down for too long. I want an audit of this election. We need to rise up. We are ready to rise up. We are a nation of laws. We follow the law. We know there has been blatant violations of the law. We won't stop fighting."
McLendon said he heard Dominion Voting Systems, which made machines for Georgia and other states, planned to sue President Trump's advocate, attorney Sidney Powell, for defamation, baseless accusations, conspiracy theories and malfeasance and is contemplating suing the president, but believes it won't happen.
"It's all a scare tactic," McLendon said. "It's similar to Covid fear. It's similar to mask-wearing fear."
"There's hardcore evidence that the Supreme Court wouldn't hear, and other judges won't listen to, including signed affidavits from people who witnessed voter fraud," Zarzano said. "I have so much proof about the Michigan election. I post so much stuff on my website to show there's proof. We want the truth to be known. I even tried to warn Charlotte County about voting machines in the past."
Wendy Turbyfill and the others in the room said they believe America will change if "they" (Democrats and other radical leaders) get into office.
"They are going to open the borders, allow undocumented people to vote, pack the court, and make Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico a state," she said. "There's huge good-versus-evil issues going on in America that have everyone in other countries looking at us. We will keep praying that these lies will be open and exposed."
