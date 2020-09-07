Englewood Water District laboratory supervisor Chelsea Lauer holds up a water sample to be tested for lead and copper in the atomic absorption spectrometer to her right. The spectrometer breaks down the water and reveals what elements and chemicals are in it.
ENGLEWOOD — Lead-tainted water isn't limited to Flint, Michigan.
According to various reports, Florida water supplies aren't immune from unacceptable concentrations of lead. USA Today reported how Florida ranked ninth in the country for the number of water systems with excessive lead levels.
Fortunately, Englewood Water District, Charlotte County Utilities and other local utilities water sources and water distribution systems are lead- and copper-free.
However, older homes — those built in the early 1980s or older — can have lead leech into the water from the solder plumbing connections, and brass and other metal plumbing fixtures.
"If water sets in the pipes forever, you can come up with a high level," said Ray Burroughs, administrator of the Englewood Water District. The last testing of 30 water samples determined four older residences had higher-than-permitted levels of lead.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection requires utilities to test the water in homes and other customers.
From Jan. 1 and July 1, 2021, the Englewood Water District will conduct sample testing of 60 homes for lead. The testing is free, but property owners must request or volunteer to have their water tested, Burroughs said.
"Our water is safe, and this is not a Flint, Michigan, situation," Burroughs said, stressing neither the Englewood district's water nor its distribution system are tainted.
When it comes to testing the water for lead in homes and other properties, he said, "The onus is on the water system."
North Port Utilities reported that its testing in June determined lead and copper levels were well below "action levels," and Charlotte County Utilities reported it, too, has tested well.
"We are on reduced sampling since our past results have always been very good," said Caroline Wannall, spokesperson for CCU. "We just completed the most current round of testing in both the system that is served by the Peace River and the Burnt Store system.
"We did have a few customers in each system that had results that did exceed the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for lead," Wannall said. "Since we do not have any lead piping or service tubing in our systems, we suspect that it is either in the home copper plumbing that used lead solder or some foreign made fixtures were made with lead solder."
The utilities for the cities of North Port and Venice Utilities also tested well.
"As of this testing event the city of Punta Gorda has no issues with lead and copper," Punta Gorda communications manager Melissa Reichert said of the city's water tests in July. "This testing is intended to check the interior plumbing in the residents houses that were built while lead and copper was still being used in the construction industry."
To learn more about lead or to ask about testing, call the utility from whom you are served.
Not always the case
Some Florida water utilities aren't given clean bills of health like local utilities.
Health News Florida reported how the Orangewood Mobile Home Park and Meadowleaf Estates in Volusia County, Hyatt Farms in Oseola County, Hyatt Farms in Osceola, the Mullet Lake Water Association in Seminole County were all cited by the state for unacceptable levels of lead in their water systems.
Of 81 reports of Florida water systems that exceeded federal guidelines for lead, the Florida Today reported, 19 (23%) were in Hillsborough County, 10 (12%) were in Polk County and seven (8.6%) in Marion County. The rest were scattered throughout Florida.
The state requires utilities to test their customers' water for lead and copper twice a year or in three-year cycles.
Flushing the lead out
For the tests, Burroughs said the water district will provide customers bottles and tests the water in its lab.
They want water samples from frequently used faucets. The water should be the "first draw of the day," water that has sat in the pipe for six or eight hours.
