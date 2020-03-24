Lori Campbell suffers from four autoimmune diseases.
After hearing first responders and others were told to wear bandannas and scarves as a last resort due to the nationwide shortage of surgical masks, Campbell knew she could help.
The Centers for Disease Control recommending first responders wear N95 respirators and surgical masks (face masks) for personal protective equipment from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. The CDC is still alerting first responders to be careful of homemade masks that haven’t undergone safety testing, however, they’ve become an appreciated temporary substitute while millions of masks are in production. With the shortage, the CDC is now saying “something is better than nothing.”
“I make my masks a little different than most,” Campbell said. “I use an unscented vacuum cleaner filter that is sewn together into four layers of fabric that make up the mask. It’s not heavy. I studied what was done during the smallpox outbreak and came up with the idea.”
Campbell said she has relatives with asthma and other illnesses and knows how important it is to protect them and those on the front lines battling the coronavirus.
Campbell is making masks and donating them to several front-line workers. However, she like many other locals, are at a standstill: now there is a shortage of elastic. She’s asking for donations of elastic to help continue making the masks.
Unlike paper masks, Campbell said, her masks can be washed and reused.
“They can actually be put in an Instant Pot and sanitized,” she said. “With a little water and anything over 130 degrees kills the virus, from my understanding.”
It’s now taking about 45 minutes for Campbell to complete each all-fabric mask.
“What’s exciting is I’m getting feedback about the masks,” she said. “One nurse at Bayfront Hospital I gave a mask to said it’s just like a N95 mask. She did tests for air leakage and there was no lower or upper leakage. It was a tight fit to her face, but not uncomfortable. She said ‘Lori I think you’ve figured this out.’”
An emergency room technician also told Campbell that doctors are seeing the masks and like the design.
“As long as you can wipe it with alcohol wipes on the outside and sanitize it, it’s good,” she said. “The tech also told me that the hospital purchased special PPE for their physicians, (but) leaving techs and nurses vulnerable. They have enough gowns, but it is the masks that are in much need. I’m going to keep making them.”
Campbell teamed up with Jodee Miller Armstrong, who is also making the masks from her North Port home. The pair met Sunday. Campbell gave Armstrong some fabric. Both need elastic. Campbell could also use donations of unscented vacuum cleaner filters as well.
“I just think everyone right now is out of elastic,” Campbell said. “The elastic goes around the back of the head and not the ears. I know there are a lot of people out there who need to be protected. I just want everyone to be safe.”
Armstrong said three people from a North Port Girl Scout Troop want to help, but need materials.
“There are two other ladies who said they would pitch in if we gave them materials,” Armstrong said. “We are making our masks differently than Lori. She does four layers. There’s several people who are excited and are going to be making them. I have no problem meeting someone to get supplies if they want to donate them. Then I can distribute the supplies to the different people making them.”
In Port Charlotte, the Joann Fabric and Craft store, 4265 Tamiami Trail Unit I, had mask kits. However, they were gone on Tuesday. Store management said they are still getting regular shipments and should be restocked soon. The store is donating masks made by customers to local hospitals.
Some crafters are substituting hair ties for the hard-to-get elastic. One local store’s Facebook page has links to some tutorials and comments from customers who are successfully figuring out how to effectively make the masks.
According to a statement from Joann Fabric, their stores are “stepping up to help as many of these generous makers and health care facilities as possible. Participating locations will offer sewing machines, materials and guidance to help customers safely make facemasks and covers, gowns and other items to donate to America’s hospitals.”
Joann will provide and donate 100% of the supplies needed for these projects for those who come in to make them.
“We are seeing hospital workers, organizations and individuals coming into our stores for supplies to make these essential items, and our customers are asking us how they can help,” wrote Wade Miquelon, Joann president and CEO. “We want to step in to do our part to protect the amazing people who are helping the communities we serve.”
To donate supplies to Campbell and Miller-Armstrong, call or text 941-626-0001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.