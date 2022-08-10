ENGLEWOOD — For nearly 18 years, Steve Samuels served on the Englewood Water District, often lobbying to keep water bill rates low.
At times, he ran unopposed for the nonpartisan seat for the board which encompasses about 44.5 square miles in southern Sarasota County and western Charlotte County.
Samuels died this week. He was 77.
He died nearly one year after his wife, Patricia, 76. The couple were married for 54 years. They are survived by a son, Scott, and daughter-in-law, Kim, of Arvada, Colorado.
Samuels served at the chair of the board for seven years and three years at various times as the vice chair. He lobbied to help residents get grants when converting their septic tanks to the EWD central sewer projects. His term with the EWD was set to expire in November 2024. He didn't plan to run again.
While serving on the EWD as one of five board members, Samuels worked with Teresa Herzog, EWD executive assistant and secretary to the supervisors board since 2011. They became friends.
"I think Steve served so long because he wanted to give back to the community," she said. "He has a business degree (from Ball State University). He was a Coast Guard captain and was a fishing charter (Saltwater Bay/Back-Country Fishing Guide Service) captain. I think the water draw him to wanting to serve as well."
Samuels served with supervisors Taylor Meals, Phyllis Wright, and current board chair Sydney Crampton for all 18 years. During this time, Samuels worked with four different administrators: Richard Rollo, Mike Ray, Roger Quick and current Administrator Ray Burroughs.
"He helped see us though some of the more controversial years of the V-9 sewer expansion that began before 2014," Herzog said. "He holds a very special place in my career and my heart and I will truly miss him."
Crampton said she will remember Samuels as a generous and a valued member of the board.
"He (Samuels) always impressed me with his quiet professional and thorough dedication to the EWD Board of Supervisors' work," Crampton said. "He was respectful and kept an even hand on the helm when he was chairman. He was always cheerful, positive and supportive of EWD staff and a good public servant for the community. He was never afraid to voice his opinion, because he had extensively researched all the background for his decisions."
Samuels served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He and Pat lived in Heidelberg, Germany, while he was stationed in the Army.
He was later an executive with the Division of Federated Department Stores 1967 from 1970 to 2000.
He lived in Englewood for decades. He enjoyed being on the water with Pat and traveling the world with her. He was on the Englewood Area Planning Advisory Board serving as the past chair and vice chair.
In the past, he volunteered helping at The Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement and United Way campaigns including the Loaned Executive Program.
Crampton said she's proud to have served with her friend.
"He will be greatly missed on our board," she said.
