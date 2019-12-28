VENICE — E. G. “Dan” Boone, patriarch of the Boone Law Firm and a Pillar of the Community Award recipient, passed away quietly at his home on the morning of Christmas Eve. He was 92.
He was born March 25, 1927 in LaSalle, Illinois, and grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Boone spent decades contributing to the city he had made his home since 1956.
He helped finance the extension of water and sewer in Venice. Ever visit any of the beaches from Service Club Park to the Venice Fishing Pier or the dog park? Or enjoy beachside golf at the Lake Venice Golf Club? You can thank Dan Boone for that.
Boone handled the financing to build the first football stadium at Venice High in 1957, and rebuild it later in the 1970s. He sold season tickets for decades out of his office, helping fund an entire school athletic program in the process. The Boone Law Firm continues that operation today.
Boone helped found a church, formed a group that brought cable to the city and helped build the city’s first bank and second gas station.
The list goes on.
All while raising a family with his wife Freda, who passed away in 2015. She was office manager at the law firm for over 50 years.
Sons Steve and Jeff went on to become lawyers at the firm and were themselves honored with the Pillar of the Community Award by former Mayor John Holic. Four of six grandchildren are also lawyers.
Remembered
“Dan Boone was a very, very special person,” Holic said. “He put his heart and soul totally into Venice. He was a tremendous supporter of many activities, especially of local sports, and was always cheerful. Any time I met with him I saw nothing but love for the city and how he could make things better. He had the history of Venice within him.”
Former three-term city council member Earl Midlam called Dan Boone one of the most influential people in the city’s history.
“He deserves a medal,” Midlam said. “He got a lot done for the community behind the scenes. He left a legacy here in this community.”
Pete Dombroski, Venice High School athletic director, said Boone never looked for credit for his contributions to the school.
“He just did it out of the kindness of his heart,” Dombroski said. “For the Boones to take the time out of their day at the law office for people to come there and buy (football season) tickets … it was remarkable how smooth it was run.”
“The money raised by those tickets is what runs your athletics,” he said. “The department counts on that to run its other sports. I don’t think a lot of people know the importance of Dan to this city and its athletic programs.”
Making Venice, Venice
There were a little over 400 registered voters when Boone arrived in Venice in the 1950s.
“A lot of streets weren’t paved and there wasn’t city water and sewer in much of it,” son Jeff Boone recalled. “Two families owned about 90 percent of the land.
“He was going to open a law office in Naples and on his way back he stopped by the former gas station on U.S. 41 and Miami Avenue, then got lunch across the street at the former Smitty’s Restaurant (the Pineapples restaurant site) where he ran into a fellow University of Florida graduate, an attorney who was working in Sarasota. His friend told him about Venice, and how it might be a good place to start up a practice.”
The rest is history
Dan Boone served in the Army Air Force at the end of World War II. After discharge, he graduated from the University of Florida with a business degree in 1951 and a law degree in 1954. He was student government president and graduated third in his class. He roomed with future senator and governor Lawton Chiles.
After practicing law for two years in North Florida, he and Freda opened the law practice in Venice in 1956.
Venice was “like a Wild West town and City Council meetings had the reputation of being the greatest free show” on the west coast of Florida, Dan Boone recalled in 2011 while accepting the Pillar award.
You might see a Council member come to meetings drunk, he said, while another brought a pillow to sleep on during meetings. Others would turn their backs on residents during public comment if they didn’t like what was being said, he recalled.
Then there was the influence of large land holders like Robert S. Baynard, a prominent lawyer from St. Petersburg who at the time owned or was connected to interests that owned almost 90 percent of the surrounding land, recalled Boone.
Baynard wasn’t a friend of bonding for the development of city infrastructure because he would have to pay for most of the bonds, one way or another.
Recognizing a need for a different kind of public representation, Boone helped create the Civic Action Association, a group of business owners who ran for the Council. It took three elections before the group gained a majority.
Shortly afterward, the Council elected to issue a bond for sanitary sewers, city water and paved streets.
A new course
Boone also came up with the idea of creating a 27-hole golf course on Harbor Drive after the nine-hole course built in 1926 by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers was closed when Publix bought the land for its new shopping center on the island.
Boone obtained permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to use 354 acres of scrub land on the Venice Municipal Airport to build the Lake Venice Golf Club. He also handled the bond issue to raise money to build it, and set up the Venice Golf Association to operate it.
Boone helped get the downtown post office approved and funded, and obtained state permission for Gulf Pines Cemetery in Englewood on State Road 776.
He formed a group that started the first cable television company to serve Venice, which was later acquired by Storer Communication Corp. and then Comcast.
He obtained the land across the street from his law office as one of the founders of Grace United Methodist Church, which has grown from a handful of worshipers in 1961, he said, to a membership of 1,200. He held all elected church offices over the years.
Saved public lands
His most lasting contribution to Venice, said Jeff Boone, was obtaining the deed on behalf of the city of Venice from the U.S. Government for the airport land that lies between Harbor Drive and the Gulf of Mexico.
“The beachfront will be available to the public forever,” Dan Boone said back in 2011. “It would otherwise have been deeded to a private corporation for development.”
It was a “hard-fought, bitter fight” with other property owners that again went back to his college days, when Boone called upon a college friend for assistance.
The friend had become a top aid to U.S. Sen. George Smathers and Boone had worked on Smathers’ election campaign. With their assistance, Boone succeeded in securing the beachfront property on behalf of the city.
“Of all the things that he’s done, saving that beach was the thing Dad was most proud of,” said Jeff Boone. “It was definitely the right thing to do.”
Steering the way
In the early 1970s, a federal law passed regulating healthcare. Hospitals and nursing homes couldn’t start up a new facility or add beds or machinery without a certificate of need. Boone saw an opportunity in representing a couple of local hospitals at the time to secure the certificates.
A decade later the firm had grown to 11 lawyers and a full-time pilot and plane to serve a statewide healthcare law practice.
Government started cutting back on healthcare regulation in the 1980s, just as new statewide growth management laws were being instituted. Seeing another opportunity, Boone steered his firm in that direction, handling land-use matters, as well as other legal business, for decades to come.
“Dad was a doer,” said Jeff Boone. “He loved sports. He helped get the first baseball field for Venice High out at Wellfield Sports Complex. He formed the Lake Venice Golf Course at a time when the next nearest golf course was miles away either in Sarasota or in Fort Myers.
“There was a lot to do to bring this town into the modern age, and he had incredible energy. He liked getting involved,” Jeff Boone said. “He looked for a place to spend his career and to make a difference, and Venice certainly fit the bill. He was truly part of the Greatest Generation. He led a great life.”
