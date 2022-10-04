A Yorkie was found on Gabo Road and Kenwood Drive, near the badly destroyed Holiday Park, shortly after the hurricane. He was listed on 941 Lost and Found Pets. A good Samaritan is now fostering the dog until its owner is found.
Anna Hazeltine navigates a canoe around a downed street sign Sunday after rescuing a pet in North Port Estates. Residents in the Estates need pet food and many can only be reached by boat.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
While many suffered damage to homes, some fleeing from flooding and other conditions in the region lost their pets.
Patty Giarrusso is the president of Lost Pets Services Inc., a nonprofit group with 43,000 social media followers on 941 Lost and Found Pets. She and a team of volunteers are dedicated to reuniting pets with their owners.
"After the hurricane, I'm a little concerned that we have more missing pets than we do owners looking for their pets," Giarrusso said.
Giarrusso believes some at manufactured home parks either left their pets behind or became separated when the home was blown apart by Hurricane Ian.
If someone finds a lost dog or cat, they should call the county animal services where they live, Giarrusso said. The animal is picked up and checked if it has a microchip or is registered with the county or is listed on a lost and found social media site.
"If the pet can be reunited with its owner quickly, Animal Services does it," she said.
She said people worry a pet will be euthanized if caught by a county animal service.
"That's not the case. After Hurricane Irma, the county extended the hold time on lost pets to 10 days before they were put up for adoption," Giarrusso said. "This is a huge disaster, there will be efforts to reunite pets with their owners."
Sarasota County Animal Services works with several regional rescues who find permanent homes for cats and dogs.
For those missing a pet, Sarasota County has a list of animals that are reported missing or found. To claim a pet from the animal services facility owners need to have a state-issued identification card, driver’s license or passport. In order to identify a pet, the owner must have either veterinarian records, pictures, proof of a current rabies vaccination or Sarasota County license if available.
"A lot of times if a pet is lost, animal services gives us a call to help find the owner," she said. "Because of the magnitude of the hurricane, I don't have all of my volunteers working. I've spent days on the phone and have reunited about 45 pets with their owners. We have 43,000 followers on Facebook, so our reach is pretty good when we have photos, a location and description of what a lost dog or cat looks like when trying to return it to its owner."
In North Port, Rescue Garage, a nonprofit, in the North Port Estates neighborhood, that rescues dogs, still has no cellular service, water or power, however the dogs are safe. As the storm began, McCoy tried to rescue some missing pets. Now, it's difficult to reach Rescue Garage as the flooding remains a challenge.
"We fared better than many," said Chez McCoy, founder of Rescue Garage. "We lost a lot of outdoor structures and kennels, but we are alive and safe."
Rescue Garage volunteers is checking on horses, livestock and pets left behind and bringing trapped owners pet food. They are also finding and burying dead animals. Rescue Garage will accept pet food to help these animals. To organize a location, message the nonprofit on Facebook.
To report a lost animal, call Animal Services at 941-861-9501 and leave a message about the animal type/description, name, location it was last seen, a name, address, and contact information. Photos of the pet can be emailed to lostandfound@sarasotasheriff.org.
For animal control issues in Sarasota County call, 941-861-9501 or in Charlotte County, call 941-833-5690. For wildlife emergencies, call 941-484-9657.
