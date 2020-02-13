Are you undecided on what to do with your valentine today? Here are 14 fun options for Valentine's Day.
1. LET'S GO STROLLIN'
With coffee, wine, jewelry, espresso, romantic meals or just personal-pan pizza, couples can enjoy a night or weekend along Dearborn Street in Englewood. A stroll inside the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, 452 W. Dearborn St. showcases one-of-a-kind jewelry from local artists. Ivy's on Dearborn has fashion for all occasions. Vino Loco and Englewoods on Dearborn have live entertainment. After shopping and a romantic meal, couples can visit Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., to watch the sunset over Lemon Bay.
2. PAINT YOUR WAY …
Looking for a unique Valentine's date night out while exploring your inner talents? Find your creative side at Painting with a Twist, 18700 Veterans Blvd, Suite No. 8 in Port Charlotte. Bring your own wine or beer and finger foods.
3. FUNKY PG
You and your sweetheart can get on the good foot at Funk Fest in downtown Punta Gorda. It starts tonight with Lettuce headlining, and groves into Saturday with Here Come the Mummies and the Robert Randolph & the Family Band on the agenda. Check it out at www.funkfestpuntagorda.com.
4. BELLY UP
Among the many restaurants offering dinner and drink specials, the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail in North Port, is celebrating Valentine's Day with a free performance by the Belly’s in Motion belly dance troupe. For more information, call 941-426-1155.
5. SEAS THE DAY
Take in the natural wonders of Charlotte Harbor on a boat or ferry to Cayo Costa Island. Visit a powdery, white crescent-shaped beach and pine forest. While ashore you can sunbathe, swim, snorkel, stroll the beach or hike the trails on this Gulf Coast paradise. Relax the sun set on the ride back. Or guests can enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise at Cabbage Key. Book a cruise through Smoke and Roses, www.smokeandroses.com.
6. LAUGH OUT LOUD
Everything is funny about Valentine's Day and weekend at Visani's Restaurant, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. On Valentine's Day and Saturday, actor Philly Plowden takes the stage for two performances. For tickets, call 941-629-9191.
7. HELLO DALÍ
For a surreal experience, the Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series returns to Sarasota for the fourth-annual "Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind," exhibit in collaboration with The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg. The exhibit highlights the artist’s repeated use of botanical imagery alongside a surreal display of plants in Selby Gardens’ Tropical Conservatory and Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
8. COME DANCING
Enjoy live music on Valentines’s Day at a free dance from 3-6 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. It's the perfect way to enjoy the day with your special someone. Enjoy music from INGROOV on the deck area across from Village Fish Market Restaurant, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
9. CHEAP DATE NIGHT
Couples are invited to a free Venice MainStreet Concert in the Park featuring Patchouli & Terra Guitarra from 7-9 p.m. at Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave. Bring blankets and chairs to the gazebo.
10. ESCAPE TO ADVENTURE
Escape rooms are a completely unique experience that gives couples and friends a chance to concentrate on thinking outside the box and on puzzle solving for an hour. The Escape Rooms Unlocked are at 14969 Tamiami Trail, North Port; 401 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda; and at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail.
11. BACK TO NATURE
One of North Port's hidden gems is the Myakkahatchee Creek Park, 6968 Reisterstown Road, North Port Estates featuring tranquil nature areas for hiking trails and local wildlife, including deer, birds and alligators. There's dozens of areas for picture taking.
12. SUNSET SCENE
The sunset view of Englewood Beach is beautiful with your toes in the sand, or from a table from one of the restaurants of Manasota Key.
13. SPOOKY DATE
Are there ghosts in Sarasota? Are there unsolved or intriguing murder cases? Absolutely! On the dark and creepy 75-minute Sarasota ghost walk couples explore the dark streets at night and experience the spirited and sinister side of Sarasota on a one-of-a-kind walking tour to learn more about the area. Hear the haunting tales and feel the chill in the air on this ghost tour of Sarasota from Wednesday through Sunday, 7 p.m. 8:45 p.m. Reservations required. For more information, call Sarasota Suncoast Tours, 941-893-4664.
14. REV IT UP
Maybe you don't want a quiet evening. Thunder by the Bay kicks off its three-day stand tonight from 5-10 p.m. at the Sarasota Fairgrounds and Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd. Admission is $12 and 12 under is free. There are more than 100 vendors, a craft beer garden, and live music. Bring a lawn chair. There is a bike blessing at 5:45 p.m. Tonight's music includes tributes to Heart and Led Zeppelin, and on Saturday, Warrant (the real band!) will play from 8-9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.thunderbythebay.org.
