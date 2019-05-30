As they sang, some in the audience teared up knowing how courageous it is for the Loveland Center members to perform in front of a crowd.
Some in the group had been a part of the Loveland Center in Venice for decades and had been in the annual follies. Others were a bit shy. Either way after they finished, the audience was on its feet cheering for the Loveland singers.
The singers were guests at the monthly Homeless 2 Home luncheon at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club in North Port. Each month, the luncheon is held in South County to discuss solutions to homelessness, community resources in Englewood, North Port, Venice and Port Charlotte.
During the recent meeting, guests learned some of the singers and many others at the Loveland Center in Venice, 157 S. Havana Road, have outlived their caregivers. Without funding, resources, physical therapy and a strong support system from the Loveland Center, those with special needs would be homeless.
“Through local employers some of our Loveland residents have jobs that they love working,” Loveland executive assistant Jennifer Bushinger told the crowd. “These employers have helped de-stigmatize persons with disabilities. It helps make it more normal of how our community views the population we serve.”
Loveland programs provide services that enable those with special needs the opportunities to discover untapped potential, build self-confidence, and develop skill sets that allow them increased independence. Some who live at Loveland are fairly independent she said.
Bushinger said after five decades in Venice, Loveland is expanding satellite offices and services to Port Charlotte and North Port.
Two ribbon cutting ceremonies are planned in the new locations. One is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the North Port Chamber of Commerce, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Loveland will have an office inside the Social Services building on Pan American Boulevard in North Port.
The second ribbon cutting is 5:30-7 p.m. June 20 at 21450 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.
At both events, Loveland members from the Hearty Kitchen Academy will serve meals cooked for the celebration. The academy is designed for Lovelanders to learn to prepare cook and bake food and dress and bus tables. They serve restaurant-style food.
Loveland provides adult day training and life skills development programs, self-care and personal development. They are taught money management, community access, and home management, career and employment skills.
“Although we have adult programs, we welcome young people come be a part of the program while they are there,” Bushinger said. “We are excited to be opening in two new locations.”
For more information, visit www.lovelandcenter.org or 941-493-0016.
