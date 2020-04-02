Despite handing out about 265 meals a day, Myakka River Elementary School will close as a feeding site for children next week.
The Charlotte County Schools Champs Cafe is downsizing from nine to four countywide free curbside feeding sites beginning Monday.
"It was based upon the number of people who came to the school site to pick up food," said Mike Riley, spokesperson for the school district. "Some had as few as 30 people, so we moved them to a nearby location."
Myakka River Elementary School sent a letter to parents explaining breakfast and lunch will still be dished out at L.A. Ainger Middle School, 245 Cougar Way, Rotonda West, through May 1.
The school district also eliminated Baker Center, East Elementary, Deep Creek Elementary and Liberty Elementary from the list.
Charlotte County sites staying open are at Peace River Elementary and Neil Armstrong elementary schools and Punta Gorda Middle School.
In Sarasota County, curbside breakfast and lunch is also served at Lamarque Elementary School, North Port High School, Atwater Elementary School and Garden Elementary School in Venice.
Meals are free to children 18 and under. The student must be in the car. There are no meals on April 10, which is Good Friday.
In Englewood, families with children at SKY Academy of Englewood and Englewood Elementary School can also get a curbside meal at SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road.
Dinner for kids
Any students 18 and under in Charlotte Charlotte looking for a free curbside meal can get one Tuesday through Friday at the local Boys & Girls Clubs, 21450 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, and 1100 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Meals are served from 4:30-6 p.m. On Tuesdays the meal is spaghetti and meatballs; Wednesday is chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese, and Thursday is a hot dog, with beans and chips, while supplies last. Kids must be in the vehicle.
"The meals are set for each day," said Jessica Anderson, Englewood Boys & Girls Club unit manager. "We gave 38 in Englewood and 86 in Port Charlotte on Wednesday. We are expecting more people will come. The children don't have to be a member of the club to get a meal. We love seeing new faces."
