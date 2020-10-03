As of Friday, more than 11,000 ballots Charlotte County have already been cast by mail for the November elections.
Charlotte County has 150,986 registered voters.
Similarly, Sarasota County has already received more than 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots out of its 337,221 registered voters.
But some Charlotte County voters are already worrying whether their mail-in votes will count.
The Sun heard from Charlotte County voters who say their mail-in ballots arrived with the return envelopes already sealed. If they break the seal and reseal it with their ballots, will their votes be counted or will they be disqualified?
"I’ve received one email which alleged we pre-sealed his envelope on purpose," Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis said Friday in an email.
"Unsticking a stuck envelope will not affect anything as long as the envelope in not damaged in doing so," Stamoulis said. "They can always call our office and request a new ballot if that is the case."
No similar problems were reported by Sarasota election officials.
Drop boxes
Charlotte and Sarasota ballots can be mailed through the postal service.
But for those voters who are wary this voting cycle about mailing in their votes, they can place their ballots in special drop boxes at early voting locations beginning Oct. 19, when early voting starts. Those locations are:
• Mac V. Horton W County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
For more information, Charlotte County voters can visit www.charlottevotes.com or call 941-833-5400.
Sarasota County election officials will also provide drop boxes. In South County, drop box locations include:
• R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice.
• The Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
• The Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Sarasota County voters can visit www.sarasotavotes.com or call 941-861-8600.
The DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections office offers vote-by-mail ballots and will begin early voting Oct. 19 at the Supervisor's office:
• 201 E. Oak St., Suite 10104, Arcadia.
DeSoto County voters can visit www.votedesoto.com or call 863-993-4871.
