Whether it’s a New York steak-and-egg breakfast, a game of goofy golf, a night of racing or pizza at the bowling alley, kids can treat their dads to some local fun this weekend for Father’s Day.
The important part is to keep it fun.
Brian Faro, an Englewood father of elementary-school age triplets, said he enjoys outdoor activities with his daughters.
“Father’s Day is a good time to explore one of the many county and state parks in the area,” he said.
Local state-run parks include Don Pedro Island State Park, a stretch of Don Pedro Island, a 129-acre barrier island near Placida. Stump Pass Beach State Park offers hiking, boating and backpacking along a 2.2-mile trail near Englewood. Just off River Road is 8,593-acres known as the Myakka State Forest in North Port. It offers hiking, fishing and boating.
“There’s also lots of places for fishing or boating,” Faro said. “I love Cedar Point because there’s trails and you can go fishing too. My daughters love going there with me.”
Cedar Point is a county park across from Lemon Bay High School at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood.
Not far away, the Rotonda Hills Golf Course, 66 Rotonda Circle, wants family members, including those who don’t normally golf, to play 18 holes in a tournament with dad. The shotgun start is 9 a.m. Members pay $30 each and nonmembers are $50 per person.
“We have a Father’s Day golf tournament every year for families and it’s fun,” said Brenda Nunes, assistant manager. “It’s a best-ball tournament, meaning all four people tee off and then they use the best ball for the next shot. It gives families the chance to spend time together, then have lunch and possibly win some golf-related prizes at the tournament.”
Nunes said the club extended the full 7 a.m.-to-noon menu for Father’s Day which includes a New York steak-and-eggs, twin pork chops, eggs and home fries, a meat-lover’s meal with biscuits and gravy, two eggs and bacon.
“The restaurant is open to the public and reservations are recommended to reduce wait time,” Nunes said.
Later in the day, Englewood Bowl is open for families from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Games are $5 per person and $4 for shoe rentals.
“We have pizza, beer, liquor and chicken strips,” said Ernie Ellsworth, who does it all at the bowling alley. “We don’t have large crowds on Sundays, so we are only open for a few hours — but we would welcome them for Father’s Day. We also have a mini game room. This would definitely give kids something inexpensive to do with their dads on Father’s Day.”
And they’re off
On Saturday night at 7 p.m. the 4-17 Southern Speedway features a night of car and truck racing in Punta Gorda. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m.
The cost is $35 for the pits, $20 for the grandstands, seniors 65+, military, first responder all with valid ID are $18; students 6-17 with valid ID are $13 and 5 and under are free. Pit gates open at noon and the grandstand opens at 4 p.m.
“The facility was rebuilt five years ago after the last promoter left,” said Joe Gentry, who co owns 4-17 Southern Speedway & Events with his wife, Janet, and other local businesses. “Our community needs and deserves an event grounds that is affordable and exciting for the entire family.”
There is bleacher seating, or bring your own chair at the same price at 8655 Piper Road, Punta Gorda, across from the Punta Gorda Airport.
All in the wrist
For fathers aspiring to be a lumberjack or who want to take their dart game to a whole new level, the Axe Haus offers family fun and laughs. However, reservations are quickly filling for Father’s Day at the Axe Haus, 7040 Sumter Crossing Drive, North Port. Owners Kevin and Jessica Rouse are happy their small business survived the pandemic. They also offer discounts for military members and first responders, and team-building sessions.
“If we are full for Father’s Day, we take reservations for any time,” Kevin said. “Now that everything is opening, we’ve had to turn a few walk-in groups away during the week. We have gift certificates, and it would make a great Father’s Day gift.”
Participants of all ages must wear closed-toed shoes while ax throwing.
“We have a saying, ‘In this Haus, families that throw together grow together,’” Rouse said. “We would love to see new faces. There are still so many in town and around the region who have no idea there’s even an ax-throwing venue in North Port.”
Free fishing with dad
On Saturday morning, the Kiwanis Club of North Port is sponsoring its 34th fishing tournament at 8 a.m. to noon at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St. The first 100 children receive a free fishing pole, T-shirt and tackle box.
“We have new things going on this year for the tournament,” said Kiwanian Jamie Nicastro who is chairing the event. “We have Mote Marine aquarium doing an exhibit on educating children on sharks and gopher tortoises. We have do-it-yourself kits that Home Depot donated for kids to work on with their dads putting them together. Florida Fish and Wildlife are sending two of their officers to talk about safety and wildlife. We have free snow cones, hot dogs and prizes for the child who catches the most fish, the ugliest fish, the smallest fish, and the largest fish. It’s a great day for dads to spend time with their kids.”
Breakfast or lunch with dad
If you’re looking for a nice place to take dad to breakfast, Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill, 115 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, is a mom-and-pop restaurant that is still struggling through the pandemic, but fully staffed and running. Despite the challenges, the owners offer eggs Benedict, baked omelets, grits and sausage gravy, homemade biscuits, Scotch eggs, its signature crème brûlée French toast and king biscuit.
They are also offering specials including two dinners with a choice of 10 entrees and entree salads for $30.
“We have black and bluesy steak, whiskey barrel steak, Tascano pasta and shrimp and our signature crab cake cocktail,” said Dale “D3” Wentzel III, who along with his dad Dale run Zeke’s. “We welcome dads and their families.”Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.