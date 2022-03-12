ENGLEWOOD — Emilia Roberts told her son, Liam, 9, to hold his hands over the florescent light and he was shocked.
“See where it glows, those are all of the germs on your hands, go back and wash them,” Roberts told her third grader. “This time use soap all over your hands.”
Roberts told parents and children it’s common to see the ultra violet light show areas where people miss while washing away bacteria, bodily fluids and germs.
Roberts, who works at Community Eye Center in Port Charlotte, gave hand-washing instructions to the hundreds of parents and children at the annual Myakka River Elementary Family STEAM Night. The yearly event focuses on making science, technology, engineering, art and math fun through mostly hands-on experiments and experiences.
The event drew 420 people, organizers said, and 70 school and community volunteers. Students like Lemon Bay High School senior Jax Medelsohn volunteered at the event. He held a square toy and dipped it in soap film. Children were amazed they could put their hand through the square and the soap film would make a bubble/water sandwich. The science station was designed to ask children if air takes up space?
Kindergartener Liliana Mitrev, 6, was fascinated by the experiment.
“The kids are having a great time learning,” said Medelsohn, 17, a member of the Science National Honor Society.
Meanwhile Myakka Elementary School students Aubrey Root, 5, and her brother, Evan, 8, took the recycling challenge after Rhonda Harvey taught them some valuable tips about recycling. Evan was surprised to learn glass Coca-Cola bottles could be recycled.
Aubrey learned not all plastic is recyclable.
“You have to look for the triangle with the numbers one through seven inside of it,” Harvey, coordinator of Keep Charlotte Beautiful, told the children. “If you don’t see the triangle or the number, throw the plastic away or take the grocery bags back to the store and put them in the recycling containers.”
Experts say if bags get to he recycling plant, they get stuck in the sorting equipment and can stop the process or break the equipment.
Six-year-old Alyvia Holt ran up the stairs of the Kiwanis Punta Gorda After Hours club Lizzy the Literacy Bus and saw the huge selection of books. She was asked what grade she was in and pointed in the right direction for first-grade books. She grabbed a hardcover book of fair tales and ran off the bus.
“That was pretty cool, I like this book and they said I could keep it,” said the 6-year-old. “I had fun tonight. My favorite part was making snow. It was so soft, but it wasn’t cold. We even dropped an egg in it and it didn’t break.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.