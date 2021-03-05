SARASOTA — A Broward County man is accused of stealing $63,000 from an 88-year-old Sarasota County resident after convincing the alleged victim that the money was needed to collect winnings from a fake Publisher’s Clearing House contest.
There are at least 17 more victims who may have been duped by the same scam, detectives say.
The family of the 88-year-old filed a complaint with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in October. “The victim believed he was paying taxes for Publishers Clearing House winnings in advance and deposited $63,000 into two separate bank accounts,” the sheriff’s office reported Friday.
Investigators used video surveillance and were able to identify 26-year-old Donte Johnson, of Plantation in Broward County as the suspect “using the victim’s identity to withdraw funds.”
Detectives, with the help of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Plantation Police Department, searched Johnson’s home. They found more than $17,000 in cash, a stolen firearm and several electronic devices.
“Detectives identified at least 17 additional elderly victims and believe there may be others who fell victim to Johnson’s scam,” said Kaitlyn R. Perez, SCSO’s Community Affairs Director in a statement Friday.
“In total, detectives estimate Johnson stole approximately $300,000 from the 17 victims who live in areas all over the country,” states the press release.
Broward County Sheriff’s deputies charged Johnson with criminal use of personal identification, bank fraud and grand theft of a firearm, and booked him into the Broward County Jail.
He has since been released.
“It is with credit to our Special Victims Unit that this criminal is behind bars,” commented Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. “These detectives work hard to protect our most vulnerable populations, but it is on all of us to look out for our elderly, and one another.
“The message here is take caution for both yourself and the ones you love. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
According to the Publishers Clearing House website, no payment, fee, tax or any amount is ever required to claim or receive a prize in a PCH giveaway, SCSO reported.
