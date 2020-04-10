ENGLEWOOD — Deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint while she shopped at Publix, according to reports released Friday by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Karl Byron Mynatt, 65, whose residency is listed as “unknown,” was booked on three charges, according to arrest reports.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Merchants Crossing Public in Englewood, 1500 Placida Road. Minott walked into the store “wearing a homemade face mask and baseball cap. After walking into the store, the suspect approached the Customer Service desk where he had inquired about purchasing lottery tickets,” the report states.
Minott then walked away from the service desk and approached a person in the store, demanding money. “During this interaction, Minott had a small caliber semi-automatic weapon pointed at the victim,” the report states.
“Minott ordered the victim to lay down as he proceeded to walk out of the store. After a few moments, the victim notified Publix employees to the incident and the Sheriff’s Office was called.”
Investigators viewed different videos from store cameras, and spotted a man matching the victim’s description.
A few hours after the incident and before the CCSO issued a press release about the robbery, a Facebook post by a user identified as Lisa Church described the robbery.
“He said he would shoot me,” the post stated, adding she gave him money and he told her to get on the floor, face down, and not move. “He said if I moved or if I told anyone, he’d kill me. I thought for sure he’d shoot me in the back while I laid there. It seemed like an eternity, but the police told me from the store video that I laid there for only 10 seconds.”
A bulletin went out around 9:50 p.m. and photos from the Publix security cameras were published in the Sun and other news media.
Deputies arrested Minott on Friday. “Between witness statements and the communities assistance, Minott was identified and subsequently arrested,” the report states.
He was charged with armed robbery, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask while committing an offense.
“There is no excuse for breaking the law,” states Sheriff Bill Prummell after Major Crimes Detectives took Minott into custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.