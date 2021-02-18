ROTONDA WEST — Englewood firefighters pulled a man from a sunken vehicle in a canal along Boundary Road in Rotonda West. The man later died, investigators said.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District received a call at 10:08 a.m. Thursday that a motorist had driven into the canal at 72 Boundary Road.
The vehicle floated 100 yards from where it first went into the canal. It completely submerged behind the Riverhouse Condominiums, reports stated.
Firefighters arrived about two minutes later and discovered the vehicle completely submerged. Firefighters dove into the canal and brought out the driver, an “older man,” Battalion Chief Don Pasick said.
“They got a pulse,” he said.
The man, 66, who lived in Rotonda West, was then transported to Englewood Community Hospital and later was pronounced dead, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Thursday night. The FHP did not identify the man in the initial report.
Charlotte County fire and EMS and Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies joined the rescue effort. A Charlotte County dive team searched for any additional victims of the accident, Pasick said.
Because of the murkiness of the water, firefighters couldn’t tell the make of vehicle the submerged car was, but thought it was a four-door sedan, Pasick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.