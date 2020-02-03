ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood East man riding his lawnmower was struck and killed by a car Monday afternoon.
Neighbors were saddened by the death of Daniel Matthew Widdows, 49, an Adobe Drive resident. He was mowing his sister’s lawn on Casa Grande Drive, friends said.
The accident happened just before 1 p.m. when Widdows drove the lawnmower into the street into the path of a 2005 Chevy Impala driven by 19-year-old Griffin Miller, a Flamingo Drive resident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision threw Widdows from the mower and onto the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither Miller nor his two passengers — boys ages 11 and 12 — were injured. Miller was cited for having an expired license tag, according to the FHP.
Neighbors were hesitant to speak, but some said “he was a friend, a terrific guy” or “I’m still trying to put things together” or “it hasn’t hit me yet, I’m still numb.”
Jim Weir, a 23-year Casa Grande resident, didn’t know Widdows, but said, “He must have been a nice fellow who cared for his sister.”
That neighborhood, Weir said, “is the heart and soul of Englewood with a lot of good people. Most people are here year-round.”
The Florida Highway Patrol was still investigating the accident Monday evening.
“No criminal charges have been filed at this time,” FHP spokesman Kenneth R. Watson said.
