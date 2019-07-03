SOUTH GULF COVE — At 19, Wayne Simon wanted to fly helicopters into Vietnam and rescue injured American soldiers.
A scar on his leg kept him from his goal.
"The recruiter could tell I had a steel plate in my leg and refused to let me in the military," Simon said. "I told him to just let me go be a chopper pilot. The man told me he would lose all of his stripes and end up in prison if he let me in the military.
"I gave up my dream and I have always highly respected and honor each and every veteran, especially Vietnam veterans. When you think about those 58,000 boys over there who were 18 and 19 years old and lost their lives, it's heartbreaking."
To honor all veterans, Simon — now 76 — recently installed a tall, custom-made flag pole at his home at 15179 Appleton Blvd. in South Gulf Cove. It's 35 feet tall and made of sturdy spun aluminum.
"There is a small flag for each of the armed forces and a black flag for Prisoners of War missing in action," he said. "Then there's a large American flag over all of the smaller ones. On top of the ball of the flag pole is a crucifix. I had it installed by a professional company in Port Charlotte. I asked him how many of these crosses has he put on top of flag poles. He said mine was the first in the 37 years he had been installing flag poles.
"Why not have a cross on top of my flag pole?" he said. "It's symbolic of the fact that God is above all. Everything has been built on Christianity. We see the words 'In God We Trust' on our money and in our government and schools. I think that's the way it should be. I figure that might upset some, but even Jesus was persecuted."
Simon said he and his wife Barbara of 47 years moved to South Gulf Cove a year and a half ago. Despite not becoming a chopper pilot, Simon started his own floor covering business in Lake Placid, Florida, more than 40 years ago. He still works part-time with his son.
He said the new flag pole in his yard helped him make some new acquaintances. Some along the busy roadway stop to take photos, others talk to Simon who spends a lot of his afternoon outdoors.
"I get people who slow down, beep and give me a thumbs up," Simon said. "People stop by when they are riding bikes. We talk about being proud that we live in a place where we are free to worship or go anywhere we want without someone checking our papers. That happens in Germany and other places. There are people with guns who guard public places overseas.
"We just have so much freedom that we should never, ever take for granted."
