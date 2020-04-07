ENGLEWOOD — Lisa Church is shaken up after she said she was robbed at gunpoint while walking down an aisle at an Englewood Publix.
Church, who was shopping in an aisle at the Merchant’s Crossing Publix, 1500 Placida Road, Englewood, said she was approached by a man wearing a surgical mask who pointed a gun at her and demanded money. It happened at 5:45 p.m., normally a busy time for that supermarket.
A few hours after the incident, Church took to Facebook to post her description of the experience.
“He said he would shoot me,” Church posted, adding she gave him money and he told her to get on the floor, face down, and not move. “He said if I moved or if I told anyone, he’d kill me. I thought for sure he’d shoot me in the back while I laid there. It seemed like an eternity, but the police told me from the store video that I laid there for only 10 seconds.”
Church said she got up and quickly found two managers and a store employee. They called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators viewed different videos from store cameras, and spotted a man matching her description.
Now, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. There is a possible reward.
The suspect was wearing a white cloth mask, which is now the new normal with the COVID-19 virus. He’s thought to be in his mid 50s, wearing a ball cap, black sunglasses, gray sleeveless shirt with “Livin The Life” beach scene on the back, dark gray shorts just above the knees, a yellow wristwatch on his left wrist, and dark-colored ankle-high slip-on shoes. The man “possibly” had an “Asian or Latino accent,” the report states.
“Thankfully no one was hurt, and this is believed to be an isolated incident,” said Claudette Bennett, CCSO spokesperson. “We always advise the community to be vigilant while out and about in the community. Whether grocery shopping, walking your dog, or the like, it’s important to always be aware of your surroundings. Stay off your phone and be alert to minimize the risk of becoming a victim.”
Church put out a Facebook post saying she felt emotional after what happened to her. It was shared several times.
Church said emotions are running high right now.
“It’s very surreal,” Church said. “It happened so fast that it didn’t hit me emotionally until a couple hours later and I started crying. I was just thinking, please don’t kill me. I was so scared to get up, but wanted to run and get help.”
The Lakeland-based retailer released a statement last summer asking grocery customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores in seven states.
“Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores,” spokesperson Brian West wrote in a statement.
“If you do happen to become a victim of a crime such as this, it’s important to try and remember the details of the suspect. Hair color, eye color, height, weight, age, etc., is a great start to identifying the suspect,” Bennett said. “Locking your doors is the easiest way to prevent crimes of opportunity.”
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect, can call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013, or call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS and remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.