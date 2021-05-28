PLACIDA — Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives were investigating a death that happened on the Boca Grande Causeway on Friday morning.
The incident happened about 9:25 a.m., according to an alert by the CCSO released late Friday.
Deputies were dispatched to 6301 Boca Grande Causeway, which is Eldred’s Marina. A man had unhooked a pin for a crane that supported a boom. The boom fell on the man.
When deputies arrived, people there were performing life-saving efforts for the man, but he had died. Charlotte County Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate this death.
No other information was made available Friday.
