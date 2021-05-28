ESdeathinvestigation052921a

A man was killed Friday on the Boca Grande Causeway near Englewood, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.

PLACIDA — Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives were investigating a death that happened on the Boca Grande Causeway on Friday morning.

The incident happened about 9:25 a.m., according to an alert by the CCSO released late Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to 6301 Boca Grande Causeway, which is Eldred’s Marina. A man had unhooked a pin for a crane that supported a boom. The boom fell on the man.

When deputies arrived, people there were performing life-saving efforts for the man, but he had died. Charlotte County Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate this death.

No other information was made available Friday.

