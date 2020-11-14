Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating why a 57-year-old Nokomis man was lying in the road when a vehicle struck and killed him Friday night.
The man was lying in the southbound lane of Settlers Drive in Laurel, when a 24-year-old Nokomis driver hit him shortly before 11 p.m. Friday near Charles Drive — about a block off U.S. 41. Neither the 24-year-old driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
The Nokomis man was pronounced dead on the scene.
