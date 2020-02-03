mower

An man died Monday when the lawnmower he was riding on was struck by a car on Casa Grande Drive in Englewood East.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a lawnmower in Englewood East. 

The man on the mower was killed when his machine collided with a white Chevrolet Malibu at about 2 p.m. on Casa Grande Drive, just a few blocks off Gulfstream Boulevard.

Firefighters from the Englewood Area Fire Control District arrived on the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Troopers investigating the crash did not release any information about the cause of the crash, the identity of the man who died or the driver of the car. 

