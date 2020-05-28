ENGLEWOOD — Kenneth Adams didn’t get to enjoy his freedom for long.
Adams, 41, got out of the Sarasota County jail around midnight Wednesday. Just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, emergency workers were called to Adams’ home on the 100 block of Fray Street for a report of an unconscious man lying in the front yard.
Adams was pronounced dead on the scene.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and cordoned off the area, investing the circumstances of his death.
“Based on preliminary investigation, detectives are confident Adams died as the result of a drug overdose,” Kaitlyn Perez, spokesman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release Thursday afternoon. “However, the type of drug, toxicity levels and an official cause of death will be determined and released by the medical examiner’s office.”
Adams had just completed serving his sentence resulting from a guilty plea on a December arrest. He had been charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of hydromorphone and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sarasota County Court Records.
He was arrested Dec. 12, 2019 in Sarasota when a deputy saw him come out of a known drug dealer’s house and drive away. When the deputy turned on his lights to pull him over, the deputy saw Adams making “furtive movements” toward the passenger seat of his car and tossing something out the window. The drugs he possessed tested positive for opiates, the officer reported, and they also found a syringe in his car.
The house on West Fray Street where his body was found Thursday was listed as his home address on the arrest report.
The arrest was the last of more than 20 arrests involving Adams, according to Sarasota County court records, dating back to 2003. The charges range from theft and fraud to drug possession. Adams, who also went by Bobbie and Robbie Adams, had previously lived in Osprey.
The investigation into Adams’ death is ongoing, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding Adams’ whereabouts early Thursday morning is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
