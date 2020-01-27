Bill Burke graduated from high school in Maine where he was born and immediately signed up for the Navy.
He went to sea in 1951 during the Korean War.
After he got out of basic training in Bainbridge, Maryland, he went aboard the Fletcher class destroyer USS Irwin (DD-794) along with 280 men and began a four-year tour of duty aboard the “tin-can.”
Now a resident of Tangerine Woods subdivision in Englewood, he said he almost never left the ship except on liberty.
“We ended up traveling over 200,000 miles during the 1,465 days I was aboard ship,” Burke said. “I saw the world. We were rarely in port and much of the time while we were at sea it was stormy weather.
“Our first trip was across the Atlantic in mid-December to Gibraltar, the weather was horrible. On that cruise I spent time in the crow’s nest 80-feet above deck. The mast, where I was stationed in the storm, would rock violently. Waves would crash over the bow of our ship that was underwater much of the time. She would surface, shutter and then go down again.
“Nobody could sleep, nobody could eat because of the storm. For five days every man aboard got a can of fruit cocktail once a day and that was it,” he explained. “Strangely, I never got seasick.
“There was one guy aboard who lost 23 pounds on that first trip across the Atlantic. He didn’t eat much of anything all the way across. When we reached Gibraltar they transferred him to an aircraft carrier immediately. If they hadn’t I think he would have died.”
After Burke and the Irwin reached Gibraltar they spent the rest of the year sailing from port-to-port in the Mediterranean. When they reached port most of the crew would get liberty. He saw every country in Europe. During his four years in the Navy he probably visited 30 countries.
He began his naval career as an 18-year-old deck hand. He ended it as a yeoman III class in the records department aboard ship.
“We had a great crew. Most of the men on the ship were friendly. A few of them got to be just like family,” he said. “The year before I got out of the Navy our ship went to Boston Shipyard for repairs. That’s when Irene and I got married. Eight of my shipmates attended our wedding.
“I recall that most of the officers were very nice to the enlisted men aboard ship. A few of the ensigns, who just graduated from Annapolis, were mean. I had a run-in with one of them and before it was over I somehow lost his payroll records over the side. I don’t know how it happened, but it took him three months to get paid.”
Burke recalls how tight their quarters were. When he went aboard the Irwin his sleeping quarters were with 16 other seaman.
“We slept three bunks high. My bunk was on the top. My nose was almost against the oil pipes for the ship when I got situated in my bunk. I had no room to turn over,” he recalled 60 years later.
“It was pretty boring most of the time because you were doing the same thing over and over. For 30 days at a time you would go to sea and see no land. You would just be out at sea doing your duties.”
That wasn’t the case when they were out to sea with the fleet practicing for service in the Korean War. Much of the time they were sailing in the Mediterranean with the fleet, it was rough weather. One of their jobs was to rescue carrier pilots who missed a carrier landing and wound up in the drink.
The USS Irwin sailed into the Pacific and headed for Korea late in 1952. It went into Wonsan Harbor and was used to shell North Korean artillery batteries along the beach.
“I know our guns hit some of the enemy shore batteries,” Burke said. “We also got hit by enemy fire and several of my shipmates were wounded. We sailed to Japan for repairs. We returned to Korea and stayed there until the war ended in July 1953.”
He was discharged from the Navy, took the G.I. Bill and graduated four years later from the University of Maine with a degree in business. By this time he and Irene had three children. She worked in the banking business while he was in school and when he graduated he went to work for a firm that designed profit sharing and pension plans for other businesses.
“When I got out of college I took the job that would pay me the most,” he said. “I remember I got paid $4,200 a year.”
Burke spent the next 30 years doing plans for other businesses. Then he quit his job and he and his wife opened a travel agency in Maine in the early 80s.
“We were successful and we ran the agency until 1992 when we were both 59. We sold the business, retired, and moved down to Englewood for the winter months.”
The Burkes have four adult children: Nancy, Janet, Donna and Michael.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.