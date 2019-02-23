ENGLEWOOD — Several 911 calls helped deputies find a pair involved in a double stabbing, according to reports released Friday.
No arrests have been made as of Friday, and no suspects were named.
On Thursday morning, the Charlotte County deputies went to the Merchant’s Crossing plaza. A couple had reported a man bleeding from the neck in the parking lot. However, deputies couldn’t find anyone. They reviewed footage from a camera in Publix that was aimed at the parking lot with no success.
Around that time, another call came in from a witness across Placida Road at the Palm Plaza Winn-Dixie store. The witness said there was a man bleeding from the neck and covered with blood. Deputies learned a male and female had gone to the bathroom. The male “made a mess,” the police report said. Employees cleaned up the restroom while others looked for the couple.
Then another caller reported seeing a man covered in blood and running behind the nearby Bealls store at Merchant’s Crossing. They said he ran toward the nearby Japonica Square apartments on Placida Road.
Deputies checked the license tag from a green Chrysler at the apartment complex that matched a description from a witness earlier in the day. They learned Daniel Garofalo was the owner. Deputies knew him due to previous domestic calls, the police report said.
Deputies found Garofalo in a nearby apartment. When he answered the door, deputies saw a cut on his throat that was “partially stitched” with string hanging from it. They asked him what happened, and he said “she stitched me up.”
Deputies called EMS.
When deputies asked about his injuries, Garofalo said, “I’m not saying.” When EMS arrived, he refused treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, deputies held him down and sedated him and sent him to Englewood Community Hospital ER. According to the report, his injuries were so severe he was later flown to the trauma unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota.
Deputies questioned a woman in the apartment identified as Rachel Barnes, about the blood on her arms, hands and throat, and who had cut Garofalo. She said, “some guy cut his neck,” and that she didn’t know him, and couldn’t give a description or the type of weapon. She said they got into the car and fled to CVS to get first aid supplies. She said Garofalo was “tired of people looking at him so he ran away.”
Barnes said she ran back to the apartment. A deputy asked how the car got back at the complex if she ran there. Barnes reportedly looked confused and said she picked Garofalo up and took him home.
“Rachel was very vague in her answers,” the report says.
Barnes was asked why she stitched Garofalo’s neck. She said she didn’t want him to go to the doctor. When the deputies asked to see her own neck injury, Barnes reportedly said, “no, I don’t want to show you, it’s not that bad.”
Initially the CCSO reported there were three people involved in the stabbing on Thursday. However, no other victim was listed on the police report.
The case was turned over to the major crimes unit. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has not released any potential suspects or additional details.
