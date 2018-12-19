ENGLEWOOD — As of Wednesday afternoon, deputies had still not found 92-year-old Ira McConnell.
And while social media has helped get the word out about this missing man, some misinformation has not been helpful, his family said.
McConnell’s granddaughter said he was not seen early Saturday morning as reported by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The original Silver Alert issued Monday stated he was seen getting into his car at about 5 a.m. Saturday.
“He never made it back home after church meeting on Friday the 14(th), at 7:30 p.m.,” Ira’s granddaughter Autumn McConnell wrote on Facebook. “(Ira was) last seen getting into his car and driving onto 776. (There’s) No sign of his car. Please pray. Hundreds of people have been looking for him.”
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide Silver Alert Monday for McConnell and his silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT. On Wednesday, a SCSO detective was with the family at McConnell’s Charleston Circle in the Pine Lake subdivision in Englewood.
“We are actively still looking for Mr. McConnell,” Kaitlyn R. Perez, SCSO spokeswoman said. “We don’t have much more information right now.”
The family and an army of friends were looking for McConnell around the nearby Buchan Airport, which is the last place his cell phone pinged before it lost power. Autumn said her grandfather’s car is equipped with OnStar services, but, as far as she knew Monday, OnStar couldn’t locate the vehicle nor has the company provided any additional information.
Family members returned to his home Wednesday to speak to a detective.
The family is doing what they can to help find McConnell. They have not slept since Saturday and are distraught. On Tuesday, they called the volunteer Peace River K-9 Search & Rescue Association. The Florida Sonar Search Team searched the bottom of Pine Lake. SCSO divers also joined the search of the pond. Detectives canvassed Pine Lake residents, seeking information.
Family members are asking that people don’t post hypothetical information on social media. Instead, they can check the SCSO Facebook page for updates and repost them. Information on the SCSO page has been shared 2,571 times.
“Citizens can do their part by keeping an eye out for him,” Perez said. “As always, if someone sees something suspicious, they should contact local law enforcement immediately.”
McConnell is described as being bald with blue eyes. He’s 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Relatives said McConnell is in need of medication, especially a blood thinner. He reportedly left home without any medication.
McConnell isn’t suffering with any cognitive disorders or issues.
Anyone who has seen McConnell or his vehicle, or has any information about him, is asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.