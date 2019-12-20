SOUTH GULF COVE — For 20 minutes, Ira Hartman lied on his garage floor, dying. His heart wasn’t working. He couldn’t get up and call 911.
“I said goodbye,” Hartman said. “I has a massive saddle pulmonary embolism. It means both sides of my heart failed at the same time.”
But first responders arrived and the 67-year-old was rushed to Englewood Community Hospital.
“While in the ambulance, one of the EMTs asked ‘how’s he doing?’ and the other said, ‘he’s holding’ and they doubled my oxygen flow, and I was fading.”
Hartman recounted his June 8, life-saving trip to the hospital Friday to paramedics and the chief at the annual Santa Firehouse Pancake Breakfast at Station 4 in Gulf Cove.
“I tried to stay calm,” said Hartman, a 40-year nurse practitioner, said of his attack. “I understand medicine. I was trying to be a good patient.”
After Hartman arrived at the hospital, he later needed to go to Fawcett Memorial Hospital for his heart issues. One of the nurses rode with him in the ambulance.
“The paramedics, nurses and doctors were all amazing,” he said. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am for everyone who saved me. I received such a high-level of care from everyone. I have so much confidence in the ER, paramedics and staff, you don’t have to go anywhere else but Charlotte County for help. I am now known as the grateful guy. I really had a 5% survival rate.”
Firefighter/EMTs John Estill Jr. and Jarod Gavagni enjoyed spending time with Hartman.
“I honestly didn’t think Mr. Hartman was going to make it to the hospital,” Gavagni said. “We generally don’t get feedback from patients after we bring them to the hospital. We don’t get too many opportunities to meet people we save. Mr. Hartman is doing great now.”
Estill said meeting Hartman and giving him a hug is just one reason why he loves his job.
“We do everything from fight house fires to helping someone off the floor and quickly getting them to a doctor,” Estill said. “In my career (since 2006) I’ve only had the chance to meet one other person we helped save.”
Hartman said with out-care treatment, he’s bounced back to good health.
“I am a lifetime bike rider, but no longer ride alone,” said Hartman who rides with his wife Jill. “We have great sidewalks in our neighborhood. I’ve even been able to do the Tour de North Port in October. We are going to Nashville to see our family for Christmas, what could be better than that?”
