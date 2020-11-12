ENGLEWOOD — Manasota Key and the Englewood area were drying off Thursday.
Tropical bands of rains, gusting winds and a storm surge from Tropical Storm Eta washed out some roads and took down some trees and limbs, but for the most part left homes and public spaces intact. Sarasota Airport reported 6.67 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday, and a peak wind gust of 53 mph, said Mike Modrick, WWSB-TV meteorologist.
By Thursday morning, the storm had passed, the sun was up and the humidity was high.
In Englewood, Beach Road, leading to Manasota Key, and Manasota Key Road itself were both washed out Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Beach Road got water from Lemon Bay between McDonald's and the Beach Road Bistro, while the Gulf of Mexico overran Manasota Key Road at Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County. Both roads were reopened by early Thursday morning.
Charlotte County had closed the Tom Adams Bridge on Beach Road to marine traffic during the storm, but reopened it to boats Thursday morning.
The Gulf still tossed breakers against the Manasota Key shoreline through the morning, but not as severe as Wednesday afternoon and night.
"We survived," said Damian Ochab as he walked the beach. On Wednesday, Eta had pushed waves over the sand and against the riprap and stair walkway onto the beach at the Boulder Pointe condominiums where he lives.
"The water covered every bit of sand," he said. "I think we lost some height to the beach."
But as he looked out onto the shoreline and Gulf Thursday, Ochab thought how much damage Gulf-front properties would have sustained if Charlotte and Sarasota counties hadn't completed their joint beach renourishment project for the key earlier this year.
"There probably would have been a lot more damage," he suggested. "Kudos to all involved."
Eta pushed Lemon Bay water Wednesday up to the doors of the Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro and boutique, but didn't get inside.
"The owners have owned the property for 15 years and they say this is the worse it has ever been," said Tracy Warren, general manager of bistro.
Employees cleaned up the outside restaurant patio of sea grass and other debris left by the storm so that the bistro could open at 4 p.m. Thursday.
"We're doing it, due to the great effort of our staff," Warren said.
The bistro will be back to normal Friday, open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
While the bistro prepared to open, a Charlotte County road crew picked up what was washed up from the bay onto Beach Road.
Meanwhile, standing water remained in low places along the roadway on the key, as residents and landscape workers cleaned up downed branches and palm fronds and curious onlookers drove past to check on the situation.
Tropical Storm Eta was Hurricane Eta for several hours Wednesday as winds topped 75 mph. It is the 28th named storm in this record hurricane season. That ties the record for named storms in a year, which was set in 2005.
"Tropical Storm Theta continues far to the east in the Atlantic as storm number 29," Modrick said. "And we are watching what could become Tropical Storm Iota developing in the Caribbean now."
Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
