ENGLEWOOD — Where is the line between private beach and public beach?
Some Gulf-front property owners on Manasota Key hope to learn the answer to that question.
"Some owners are concerned about where the new 'Erosion Control Line' (ECL) begins and ends," the October newsletter for the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association reported.
"Private versus public beaches continue to be debated throughout (Florida)," the newsletter said. "We will probably need to get an independent survey team to mark off where our ECL actually is."
Charlotte County established ECL lines prior to the beach restoration project on Manasota Key from Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County south to the state Stump Pass Beach. The lines determined what sandy beach front existed before adding new sand to the shoreline.
More importantly to the property owners, whatever sandy beach existed landward of the erosion control line is deemed "private" beach. The beach between the line and the Gulf is "public beach."
Prior to the establishment of ECLs, which will remain in place for perpetuity, private beachfront property was based on a line that constantly moved. It was the mean high water line, which came and went with the tides. Basically, wet beach sand was deemed as public.
Many properties along North Beach Road had no sand in front of their properties prior to the beach project, so determining an ECL is moot. Properties south of the roundabout on Manasota Key are more affected by where the ECL has been established.
The association is not expecting the county to survey the beach for erosion control lines nor Coastal Engineering Consultants, the firm that oversaw the beach project for the county.
"So, we will have to organize this," the newsletter stated. "The county has told us that we would be able to 'mark' our ECL in several places on the beach. The county's real estate department will provide us the proper coordinates."
Association president Damian Ochab said feedback from members requested that a survey be conducted.
At the heart of the issue, Ochab said, is a misunderstanding. He sees the survey as potentially educational for both for the Gulf-front property owners and for the general public. Both property owners and the public should learn to respect one another, their rights and privileges, he suggested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.