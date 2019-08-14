Members of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's Manasota Mystique Committee revealed the theme of this year's event Wednesday night at Englewood Hospital's Suncoast Auditorium. The theme: New York, New York. The skyline soiree is set for Nov. 2 at the Manasota Beach Club. For more information and tickets. visit englewoodchamber.com.
