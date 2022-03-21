ENGLEWOOD — Despite the nearby construction equipment, barricades, cones and yellow caution tape, business is booming at Mango Bistro on Dearborn Street.
Entering its 14th year, owners Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero are navigating the sidewalk and road construction just outside of their bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, with the help of their loyal staff and customers.
Sarasota County is investing $7.7 million for a complete makeover of West Dearborn from Old Englewood Road to State Road 776. Completion is anticipated in the early fall of 2022. When it’s finished, Englewood’s traditional business district will have new sidewalks, road pavers, benches, lighting, planters and angled parking.
The work is being done in phases, and Mango Bistro’s area has been the focus in recent weeks.
The bistro stands out with its bright island colors, coconut and papaya trees, and a covered porch. Currently, outdoor diners watch the construction. There’s often live music playing in the background adding to the European-café-meets-island-bar feel.
Combining influences from their native countries, France and Brazil, the couple says they created a destination where people would come for the fresh and original food.
The breakfast menu features varieties like vegan Chia pudding and mango coco crepes along with egg and cheese sandwiches. The lunch menu has gluten-free selections and wraps, paninis, burritos, all-natural smoothies. They also offer salads, sandwiches, burritos, bowls, sandwiches and other options for those on a plant-based diet.
The kids’ menu consists of a healthy twist on some classic sandwiches, crepes, dessert crepes and all natural smoothies.
They have a list of wines, craft and imported beers, cocktails, and mimosas for breakfast or lunch. They also have a coffee and smoothie bar with an exclusive espresso blend to create coffee specialty drinks. And now they have nutritious “super-food smoothies.”
“One thing our customers have told us is that our food is worth coming here and dealing with the construction,” Riggiero said. “It’s not the best scenario having on-going construction during our busy season, but we couldn’t have asked for a better construction manager in Fabio to help us through it all.
“Fabio gave us his personal cell phone and told us to call if there are any problems,” Ruggiero said. “He gives us updates and allowed us to put up signs we bought to tell people we are open and where they can park nearby our restaurant.”
They are also environmentally conscientious and use compostable cups, to-go containers and straws.
“We avoid plastic as much as we possibly can,” Ruggiero said. “We want to do our best to preserve our beautiful planet. We also recycle plastic bottles, cardboard and glass.”
Ruggiero said despite impacts from Hurricane Irma in 2017, the nearly two years of red tide impacting Englewood and then the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t had to close or lay off employees.
“When COVID-19 hit, we decided to work with the schools to help parents,” Ruggiero said. “We know the children were getting meals (through the schools), but some parents weren’t and they were struggling.”
The bistro opened, and employees prepared meals for parents. They gave away 3,000 meals as a way to give back to the community during hard times.
Mango Bistro also recently added a new flavor of smoothies to the menu to honor the memory of Spencer Stephens, a graduate of Lemon Bay High School and the 2019 homecoming king, who died in 2020.
Ruggiero said some of his employees have worked at Mango Bistro for years, and a couple workers were there even before the couple bought it.
“We have incredible employees,” he said.
Kathy Holt worked at Mango Bistro for five and a half years as a hostess, server and fan of customers.
“The only place I don’t work here is in the kitchen,” Holt joked. She recently hurt her foot and Ruggiero stepped in to help her with her tasks.
“I know the construction is a bit overwhelming at times, but when it’s all done there will be a handicapped area on the sidewalk to better serve our customers,” she said. “That was our downfall before, that we didn’t have a good enough space for wheelchairs to enter from the road to the sidewalk.
“That will all be fixed,” she said. “The new road and all of the improvements are going to be a great addition to our historical area on Dearborn Street.”
