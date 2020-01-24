ENGLEWOOD — Six years ago, Dennis Bialek began making flamingos and dodo birds out of old metal. Now, he sells them at local markets and festivals.
His peacocks and stallions are on display at the Manta Market at Lemon Bay High School where he is a regular vendor.
The market, which is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the school, features about 90 vendors selling everything from art to fresh local produce to artisanal delicacies and much more.
"I've been doing this for six years after I moved here from Connecticut, and I've never looked back," said Bialek who transforms crude stone carvings and recycled shaped metals into what he calls “pristine pieces of art.” Bialek has an outdoor studio in his back yard next to his own personal sculpture garden.
Bialek says he can turn almost anything into a stone and/or metal sculpture.
Another vendor at the market is Joseph Kreisel of Warm Mineral Springs, who collects unusually shaped stones and artifacts and makes them into one-of-a-kind mosaics.
He creations include mermaids, a Marine Corps emblem, a tribute to The Beatles, a skull, an eagle, and many others out of stones and sharks’ teeth. He affixed them to tiles to create the mosaics. Then he began selling them.
“I looked on the Internet and I didn’t see anything like what I was making,” he said.
Kreisel, of North Port, has a Facebook page under Pebble Mosaics and a line at www.esty.com under the title “pebble mosaics.”
“I’m hooked on Englewood Beach,” he said. "My art work comes from shells and sharks' teeth found on local beaches.”
Yvonne Schiller, Paula Pangaro, Carolyn Myers were at Manta Market last month. They were showing off unique painted furniture and other upcycled items that are found at the Eclectic Whimsy, 2801 Placida Rd. in Englewood.
Today, Schiller is leading a flamingo coconut painting workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Eclectic Whimsy.
"At the workshops we use some of the coconuts we come across as the canvas then we will paint and stencil a flamingo," Schiller said. "We come to the Manta Market and sell and show off what we do and the fun we have at the store. We are always busy doing something unique."
The next market day will be March 2, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information can be found at www.lemonbayhigh.com/MantaMarket.html, or send an email to MantaMarket@comcast.net.
