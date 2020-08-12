Sarasota County Schools reopening plan was approved by the Florida Department of Education. Charlotte County Schools' plan hasn't been approved by the state yet.
However, as the Aug. 31 school opening approaches, both districts proposed substantial changes due to COVID-19.
Here is some recent information on upcoming school reopening details.
BUS PROTOCOL
Sarasota County: There will be hand sanitizer on buses. Children will wear face coverings on the bus. Buses will be cleaned throughout the day in both counties.
Charlotte County: The district understands that social distancing may not be possible on buses.
PARENT DROP-OFF
Sarasota County: Parents should not leave their vehicle in student drop off/pick up areas. Parents are restricted from walking students into the school unless its for a scheduled appointment. The first week of school, there will be exceptions.
Nothing available from Charlotte County yet.
MASKS ON
Sarasota County: Students must wear either a mask or clear face shield. Students can wear "commercially produced surgical masks, respirators, or face shields." Home-made cloth face coverings are OK, as long as they are solid material and cover both the mouth and nose and fit snugly against the sides of the face with little to no gaps. The principal has the final ruling. Students older than 2 are expected to wear a mask. Exceptions will be made for those with a certification from a health care provider that the person has a medical, physical or psychological condition that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering in both Sarasota and Charlotte schools.
Charlotte County: Everyone must wear masks or face coverings on school property to the maximum extent possible. Buffs and gaiters are acceptable. Pursuant to the recommendations made by the American Academy of Pediatrics, prekindergarten, kindergarten students with specialized populations may not be able to utilize masks/face coverings as other classrooms. Students may use face shields in conjunction with their mask/face coverings, but a face shield does not replace the mask/face covering requirement.
SELF-ISOLATION
If a child needs to self-isolate due to COVID-19, will remote learning be offered? Yes, concurrent remote learning will be offered in both counties.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES:
Sarasota County: Each child’s belongings must be separated, including supplies, to eliminate table sharing. Ensure students carry all their items with them throughout the day. Supplies will be stored at school to eliminate the items being exposed in travel or in the child’s home. Each day, students will clean their area upon leaving and arriving, under teachers’ directions. Students are asked not to share electronic devices, toys, books, games and learning aides. Policy says shared items must be disinfected after each use. Students should be assigned their own books. Class sets will only be used if there is no other option.
Charlotte County: Classroom set-ups will be arranged to maximize space and increase social distancing between students to the greatest extent practicable. Sharing of materials or supplies will be minimized when possible.
LUNCHTIME
Sarasota County: Children will be spaced apart if eating in cafeterias. Food can be delivered to classrooms if necessary as a last resort. There will be consideration for teachers’ allergies if eating in the classroom is necessary. Tables will be moved for maximum space between students. Parents, visitors may not eat lunch with kids at the school. Students will be socially distant through the lunch line. Students will go through the line and select foods. Students will continue to enter PINs. Hand sanitizer is at each line. Snacks are packaged, and after school snacks and supper items will be bagged.
Nothing available yet from Charlotte County schools.
RECESS
Sarasota County: Recess time will be provided and organized to allow for a limited number of students in any one location at a time. When safe social distancing can be followed, children will be allowed to remove their face coverings. Playground equipment is closed during recess. In place there will be games, walking, yoga, etc. Consider how to balance “free-play” with supervision.
No information available in Charlotte County yet.
Limit large group outdoor activities
Eliminate all school-time field trips and dances until further notice in both counties.
Charlotte County: Parents/guardians can attend IEP/504/LEP meetings, at schools, but must wear a mask. Parents can attend the conference virtually if requested. PTA meetings should be held virtually for the first quarter of the school year. School Advisory Committees meetings should be held virtually for the first quarter.
In order to limit exposure, the school district may limit campus and facility visits by any nonessential visitors, community organizations, businesses, municipal partners, and speakers.
Sarasota County: The district suspended school-based “non-essential” visitors from school campus, including volunteers, vendors, families coming for breakfast or lunch, mentors, etc.
REPORTING COVID
Charlotte County: The district requests that any student or employee who has a confirmed case or has been recommended for quarantine/isolation by the Department of Health or medical professional report this to the school nurse or school administrator. While the district will be made aware of cases by DOH, support from families and employees to self-report will assist the district in taking the next steps in an expedited manner. School administrator, in conjunction with the school nurse, will report potential exposure or reported confirmed case(s) to the Supervisor of District Health Services.
When COVID-19 cases are confirmed and involve a student/staff member at a particular school, families and staff will be notified through automated school messenger telephone call, a DOH-Charlotte Informational letter or an update of the COVID-19 Dashboard yourcharlotteschools.net. Due to HIPAA regulations, all identifiable information of the student/staff is confidential.
Sarasota County: A COVID-19 notification system is accessible to all principals and health aides to input COVID-19 concerns. Schools will identify a clinic area large enough to separate anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. The area where the person was will be closed until it can be cleaned and disinfected. Staff/students can be with others after three days with no fever and respiratory symptoms have improved and it's been 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
MORE QUESTIONS:
• What about band?
Sarasota County reported, the Florida Bandmasters Association has released the following statement: "For the health and well-being of our directors and students, all FBA Marching Band MPA’s are hereby canceled for the fall semester of 2020. Bands will not incur ANY negative consequence related to participation in the 2021 Concert Band MPA or Solo and Ensemble MPA due to this cancelation."
• Can remote learning students in middle or high school still participate in athletics?
In Sarasota the answer is "yes, students will remain eligible to participate in athletics at their assigned school."
Nothing yet in Charlotte County.
• Do teachers have the option to teach remotely?
In Sarasota County, the demand for a teacher to teach fully remote classes all day depends on filling classes to meet class size. Then, if a teacher has an underlying medical condition that puts them at a higher risk, they can submit a doctor's note to Human Resources and request to teach remotely from their school. Requests are granted based on seniority and certification.
• How many hours does a remote learner need to be in front of the computer screen?
Sarasota County: Students will be learning via live stream for no less than five hours per day.
Charlotte County: The deadline for Charlotte Virtual School is Aug. 18. Teachers are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on Sarasota County Schools visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net
For more information on Charlotte County Schools visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net/coronavirus
