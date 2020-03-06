PLACIDA — Whatever inconvenience Village of Holiday Lake motorists experience with the installation of a traffic light at Marathon Boulevard and Gasparilla Road, they should be happy.
Work has begun on the new, long-awaited traffic signal at the intersection.
Village of Holiday Lake residents actively and persistently called upon Charlotte County to install a traffic signal at the intersection soon after the county widened Gasparilla Road from two lanes to four in 2017.
Their voices intensified in 2018. In January of that year, three of their neighbors — Alban Blanco, 80, Raymond Lapointe, 82, and Rebecca Hlavsa, 73, died in a crash there.
A traffic study in 2018 determined how 80% of the motorists traveling along the four-lane road approach Marathon and other Gasparilla Road intersections at speeds closer to 60 mph rather than the posted the 50 mph speed limit.
The Village of Holiday Lake is made up of 551 manufactured homes, owned primarily by older adults. Taking Marathon to Gasparilla is the only way in and out of their neighborhood.
Charlotte County Fire Rescue also maintains its Station 4 on Marathon, just east of Gasparilla Road. Many drivers also like to use the western portion of Marathon as a short cut to and from Englewood East, Home Depot and the Charlotte County trash and recycling station.
Accidents are still occurring at the intersection, though not always resulting in fatalities.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles, a white Dodge Ram and silver Camry collided on Gasparilla Road. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS also responded to the accident.
“Drivers were out of the car when Engine 4 got there from Station 4, which is about 300 yards from the intersection,” Charlotte County Fire/EMS spokesman Todd Dunn reported. “The vehicles had heavy damage, but Engine 4 received two patient refusals, meaning neither driver wished to be treated or taken to hospital.”
The installation of the traffic signal should be completed by late July and will hopefully minimize accidents.
The entire project costs $658,000 and is being funded with the county’s 1-percent infrastructure sales tax. For more information, visit “Project Status” on www.charlottecountyfl.gov or email Jeff Keyser at Jeff.Keyser@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
