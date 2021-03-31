ENGLEWOOD — Even as a kid, Mark Knauf described himself as someone who is a "team player."
Knauf, a certified professional accountant in Englewood for years, is now a member of the Englewood Area Fire Control District team.
He is serving as a fire commissioner, fulfilling the remaining years of Commissioner Charlie Bray's four-year term.
Bray, a retired police chief, devoted 16 years to the Fire District. He recently moved to Tennessee. But before he left, Bray asked Knauf to consider serving as a fire commissioner. Knauf said Bray was one of his clients and a friend.
"I am not here to change anything," the 56-year-old Knauf told the fire board at meeting last month. "I am here to help."
Knauf will have to run to keep Bray's seat next year in the mid-term elections and then again in 2024 if he decides to run for a full term.
Knauf said Wednesday he has no interest in a political career.
Actually, even though it is an elected office, serving as a fire commissioner is more like a voluntary community service position, fire chairman Ron Davison suggested. They only receive $500 a month from the state for their services, he said.
Originally from Albany, New York, Knauf graduated in 1991 with a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida before settling in Englewood.
"I have been deeply involved in this community since 1995," Knauf wrote on his application as an answer to why he wanted to be a fire commissioner. "I feel this is one more way I can help the community I live in."
He's shown how committed he is to Englewood.
Knauf and his staff spent hundreds of volunteer hours over the past year working with small business owners applying for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) low-interest loans and grants, helping local business owners cut through complicated paperwork, bank and government regulations.
The loans were created to help keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.
His firm has been able to steer $36 million to local businesses.
Earlier this year, Knauf's firm was named Business of the Year by the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce for assisting and navigating local businesses through the loan process. He also serves as the treasurer of the chamber.
"(Knauf) has worked hard to save (the chamber) thousands of dollars over the years," chamber executive director Doug Izzo stated in his recommendation letter. "(Knauf) donated his services and residents millions of dollars."
Fire commissioners all welcomed him to the board.
"I think you will be a great asset (to the fire district)," Fire Commissioner Commissioner William Kimberlin told Knauf.
Kimberlin now serves as the board's treasurer and is a retired District firefighter.
