CAPE HAZE — After navigating through COVID-19, the Cape Haze Fresh Market marked it first successful year. Now vendors are having a wine-tasting event to celebrate its second season.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Theresa Falcone invites guests to her convenience store for a wine tasting and the Cape Haze Fresh Market, behind the store, 6900 Placida Road.
Masciarelli Wine of the San Marino Import Inc. is co-sponsoring the event.
“Samples will be available and bottles can be purchased,” Falcone said, adding wine-tastings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month through the end of May.
“What’s so special about this Masciarelli Wine is that it’s served at local restaurants like Scarpa’s Coastal and the Temptation Restaurant on Boca Grande and Noy’s Bistro in Rotonda,” Falcone said. “But if you like this South African blend called Post House for $44 in the restaurants, there’s only once place you can get it to take home — and that’s here, and for half of the price. You cannot buy these 25 different wines at Publix or any local store.”
Also at the market is Mr. C’s Produce, local artists and authors, recycled art, Green Roads CBD, fresh seafood, orchids and plants, breads, jams, honey, and more.
The Cape Haze Fresh Market has socially distanced tents and masked vendors. Face masks are encouraged to keep Englewood safe.
