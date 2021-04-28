A few years ago, organizers of The Englewood Farmers Market decided to keep the market open through the end of May, so locals could enjoy what seasonal visitors do all winter. The tradition continues, and the market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Find homemade Baca Bread, paella, fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, honey, kettle popcorn, macaroons, crab cakes, spices, Artisan pastries, Italian deli style products and fresh mozzarella and Burrata cheeses, jewelry and more. The market also allows Supplemental Nutrition Access Program users to buy fruits, vegetables and other food with Fresh Access Bucks and EBT cards. Visit www.englewoodfarmersmarket.org for information.
Market time for locals
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH STAFF WRITER
