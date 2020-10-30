Vertical photo is probably better artENGLEWOOD — Ken Lentz usually begins his weekly sermon with a magic trick.
On Sunday, he was the magic trick.
He transformed from the pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood into German monk — Martin Luther, the man who started the Reformation in Europe in the 16th century.
"If it's not in the scriptures, it's not valid," Lentz told church members while speaking as if he were Luther. "We can't be good enough to get to heaven through good works. It is by God's grace that we are saved."
Lentz shared "first-person" life stories of Luther who was born in 1483 in Eisleben, Germany. "He spoke in small villages about God. He challenged things that weren't in the scriptures," Lentz said.
Luther taught salvation and eternal life are not earned by good deeds, but are received only as the gift of God's grace through the believer's faith in Jesus Christ as redeemer from sin.
His theology challenged the authority of the church and the Pope. He believed the Bible was the only source of divinely.
Lentz ended his in-person documentary explaining how the theologian and religious reformer was one of the most influential figures in the history of Christianity through the Protestant Reformation.
"Every year, we in the Lutheran church celebrate Martin Luther through Reformation Day," Lentz said.
The holiday is a significant one for both Lutheran and Calvinist churches, although other Protestant communities also tend to commemorate it.
Lentz, who served parishes in Germany, Ohio, California, Arizona, Hawaii and Florida, didn't let COVID-19 disturb his visit to the people as Martin Luther. However, he said it has impacted church activities.
"We were supposed to have an October Festival at the church and had to postpone it," he said. "We are looking forward to having a band from Miami come play. It will happen later in 2021. We just might not call it an Oktoberfest."
Lentz said he looks forward to meeting more people in Englewood. He said the church, at 701 N. Indiana Ave., has a large hall where events can be planned, when the time comes.
"I came here in March, which was right around the time of the pandemic," he said. "We've been able to have church and Bible study while still wearing masks and being safe. We can only plan small things right now. We do look forward to more events later next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.