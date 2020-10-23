ENGLEWOOD — Those attending service Sunday morning at Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood will get a special treat.
The historic Dr. Martin Luther himself will take to the pulpit.
Dr. Luther — who bears a remarkable resemblance to Christ Lutheran’s own Pastor Ken Lentz — plans to “reminisce about his years as an Augustinian monk and his years as professor at the University of Wittenberg,” Lentz said in an email to the Sun.
“Luckily, he’s had 500 years to work on his English and communicate to Floridians his strong convictions about grace, faith and scripture. The message about God’s unconditional love is as relevant today as it was in 16th Century Europe.”
Lentz — who really does resemble the founder of the Reformation in his 16th century garb — is a graduate of Trinity Seminary, and earned his theological doctorate degree in church history with an emphasis on 18th Century pietism from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.
He has published some academic articles as well as a collection of sermons, and taught comparative religions at Henry Ford Community College and church history at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California.
His first love, however, is the parish ministry. Lentz has served parishes in Germany, Ohio, California, Arizona, Hawaii and Florida. This includes a nine-year call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, where he resides. He began at Christ Lutheran on March 1.
Besides portraying Martin Luther, Lentz also has an interest in is magic, which he often deploys during children’s sermons.
Christ Lutheran Church is at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The special Martin Luther service is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
