ENGLEWOOD — Selling Jell-O shots, hosting poker runs and tending bar for friends are all fundraisers Mayor for a Day candidates have done to raise money for Englewood charities.
The Pioneer Days committee launched the Mayor for a Day contest this week. The committee hopes at least six worthy candidates will apply for the coveted title this year.
Mayor for a Day helps raise money for nonprofit groups in Englewood before Pioneer Days. A nonprofit can nominate someone in their group to be the candidate, or anyone including business owners, can run for the position and donate the money to the charity.
Each $1 they collect is counted as one vote for each candidate. The winner is the one who collects the most dollars with 100% of the proceeds going to the candidate's charity.
"I ran for mayor and donated all of the proceeds to Kids' Needs of Englewood," said Kendra Jayne Porter, local contractor and community advocate. "After the race was over, I stuck with the charity and continued donating."
Porter was invited to co-chair this year's event with Jeanie Joyce, another community advocate and Pioneer Days board member.
"That's the beauty of the Mayor for a Day race, it brings recognition to local nonprofit groups and allows candidates to meet lots of people during the campaign," Joyce said. "Prior to Covid hitting, the last batch of candidates raised $66,000 for charities. It's a big deal."
All candidates must send in a photo and biography of themselves to the committee. Each must attend at least two candidate debates.
"We take the Mayor for a Day serious, it's got to be a person who represents Englewood, who makes a difference in the community," said Chris Phelps, longtime Pioneer Days chair.
"It helps groups meet more people in the community and gives back to the community. The candidate picks the fundraisers. Some sell Jell-O shots and another candidate wore the Mayor for the Day sash everywhere they went in Englewood. It was a conversation starter and a way to make money."
The winner gets to ride in a special car during the Pioneer Days Parade.
"When I ran for mayor, the charity I picked was Bikers Against Child Abuse. B.A.C.A. and it helped raise awareness about this group that provides aid, comfort, safety, and support for children who have been sexually, physically and emotionally abused," said Candace Giunta, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood East.
She sweetened her fundraising efforts by offering a chance to win two free haircuts every month for a year for a $5 donation. "We also had a poker run. It also helped raise awareness. I had a lot of fun running for the Mayor for a Day and met lots of great people."
The Mayor for a Day is one of several Pioneer Day events including a cardboard boat race, car shows, diaper derby, parade, Little Miss/Mr. Englewood Pageant, Chalkfest, and three-day festival.
This year's theme is "Back to the Future."
The deadline to declare a Mayor for the Day candidate is July 15.
All money must be turned in by 3 p.m. Sept. 1, and the "winner" will be contacted the next day and officially announced Sept. 3, opening of this year's 66th Pioneer Days Festival and receive the "Mayor sash" and the special guest at the ribbon cutting for Pioneer Days the new Pioneer Plaza park.
Duties will include riding in a vehicle for the Parade on Labor Day (vehicle provided by the committee) and selected "Mayor's Choice Award" in the Open Car Show on Sept. 3.
"The duties don’t stop there — the mayor will proudly wear the sash and be the Mayor for a Day until next Labor Day weekend in 2023," Phelps said.
Public appearances may also be part of the yearlong bragging rights, she said.
The application should be completed at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. That's also the place to upload a photo and pay the entrance fee. Voting will also be available at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com through PayPal.
