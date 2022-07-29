ENGLEWOOD — Four Mayor for a Day candidates were asked the tough questions.
The crowd at Libbe’s Sports Bar and Grill in Englewood listened to where candidates Alfred Current, Helen V. Geronda, Debbie Maki and Janet Shawen would go if they had to flee the country after being the Mayor for a Day?
Each brought laughter to guest moderators and community volunteers Leslie Edwards, Chris Anders, Lauren Bracken and Billy Kimberlin.
They also asked if it’s a proven fact that “individuals with larger feet make better leaders?” They gave opinions on how many days their opponent would make it on the reality show “Naked and Afraid.” They were also asked “Why do feet smell and noses run?”
It’s all part of the fun of Pioneer Days in Englewood.
The community is not a city, so it has no real mayor or city government. But each summer, people run for “Mayor for a Day,” in a contest to raise as much money as possible for their chosen nonprofit.
With $1 equating to one vote, the most votes wins.
What do they win? They get to wear the ceremonial sash, and be part of the Pioneer Days events around Labor Day Weekend. And, they get to ride in the parade in a convertible as a VIP.
And all the nonprofits win, because they get the proceeds.
There was one “serious” question during the first debate. It was not prepared by the candidates, but asked by one of the event co-chairs Kendra Porter.
“What is one secret about you that no one knows about you?” Porter asked “Everyone was like ‘utttt oooohhhhh’ until they turned the microphone back to me. I had to tell them something personal about me and when I said it, everyone laughed. It was funny that some candidates thought they were going to be asked college-educated questions. Nope, all of them were playful.”
Most of the two hours was humorous while many added to donation buckets.
Current is a longtime Rotary Club of Englewood member who is in the race for the Josh the Otter program, which provides free swimming lessons and books to young children to prevent drowning.
Geronda represents Englewood Tidewell Hospice, whose volunteers offer compassion, pet therapy, clowning and other therapeutic efforts to patients dealing with end-of-life illnesses and their families. She said she’s grateful to the nurses who “put her up” to running for the non-office of mayor.
Maki represents Peace River K9, the where is a member of the dive team. The nonprofit is made of volunteer search and rescue teams for the safe return of lost or missing people. Volunteers leave their jobs and families to respond when needed 24 hours a day every day without charging for their services.
Janet Shawen of the Englewood Boys & Girls Club is raising money to help build a local youth facility for hundreds of Englewood students. The club has the location, but now needs thousands in funds to help build it.
“In Englewood, our village, it’s like family, you know who’s showing up, just never know what’s going to happen,” Shawen joked.
Jeannie Joyce, who is the other co-chair, said they look forward to more laughter at the next debate with new guest moderators including Doug Izzo, executive director the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
“I was impressed three of our past mayors came and they wore their Mayor for the Day sashes,” Joyce said.
Shawen is “preparing” to spar against other mayoral contenders at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at La Stanza Restaurant, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
“I have to say I’m prepared to be there and looking forward to seeing everyone,” Shawen said.
Maki said the debate was great.
“We had a lot of fun and lots of laughs,”she said. “They (moderators) gave us some great serious question and some pretty crazy ones too. I’m looking forward to the next debate.”
Current called the debate awesome.
“I’m always preparing and doing my best to help others as we make our community a better place for all,” he said in his “mayoral” voice.
Libbe’s owners Sarah and Scott Libertore donated $1,000 to boost each candidate’s nonprofit.
“It’s never happened before where the restaurant or bar hosting the candidate debate donated to every person running for mayor for the day, Libbe’s rocks,” Porter said. “It was really nice of Sarah and Scott to step up like that and help the four nonprofits. Maybe other restaurants will do the same in the future.”
