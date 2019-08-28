ENGLEWOOD — Candace Davis spent Sunday selling raffle tickets, giving away prizes and earning more than 1,500 votes.
"We raised over $1,500 in one day," said Davis of the Motorcycle Run she sponsored as an Englewood Mayor for the Day candidate. "I haven't had the chance to thank each person who helped make the event such a success. The biker community alone are so amazing. We were on time and everyone was safe.
"Bike runs never start on time," joked Davis, who owns Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood. "I met so many new people. My clients, friends and family were all so supportive."
For weeks, as a mayoral candidate, Davis raised money for her charity Bikers Against Child Abuse.
"Bikers Against Child Abuse is a biker group that helps children in the courtroom, usually in child abuse or sexual abuse cases or pornography, unfortunately they are the worst cases," Davis said. "Seven years ago, they walked me into the courtroom. When I found out BACA was in Charlotte County, I really wanted to help raise money for this group."
Davis is one of six candidates running for Mayor for A Day. Today, all candidates are turning in their money to the Pioneer Day's Committee. Each dollar raised equals a vote. The top vote-getter wins the race, and all the nonprofits keep the money.
Other candidates are Mark Rennie, president of Englewood Helping Hand; John Radkins, executive director of Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary; and Kendra Porter of Porter Contracting, Kristina Watts, Business Development officer at Englewood Bank & Trust; Candace Stevens, owner of WiseGuys in Englewood East; Leslie Brown, of the Leslie Brown Team at Keller Williams Realty Gold.
Today, Porter is collecting 13 donation jars throughout Englewood. She was also a "celebrity bartender" at Ricaltini's Bar and Grille to raise money for her charity Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood.
"Last weekend, I received donations from Lock 'N Key Restaurant, Taz Tile and the Sandbar," she said. "I am overwhelmed by the support and love. I feel amazing and Kids' Needs is gonna benefit big time. Life is good."
Radkins' slogan for his Mayor for the Day campaign is “what’s good for the animals is good for Englewood!” As the executive director of EARS Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Radkins is raising money for the nonprofit no-kill shelter.
"When I'm not transporting 'voters' to the polls or kissing puppies and scratching babies on their heads, I get to spend time with my brain trust, figuring out how to win this thing!" Radkins wrote to his social media followers.
He has little dog houses he uses for donations.
Watts and fellow Rotary of Englewood members collected a $500 check from Paradise Exclusive owner Jim Benson and his staff for the Josh the Otter program. Local businesses including Trendy Nails & Spa Englewood and Mike Douglass Plumbing Inc. and Michael Saunders helped Watts get votes.
Watts, who wears a red, white and blue hat everywhere while campaigning, has received several high-dollar checks toward her Josh the Otter fundraising campaign. During the Pirate Run for Waterfest Saturday, Watts educated pirates and wenches at Leverock's about her campaign.
For the two mayoral debates, Rennie had "groupies" who wore his custom shirts and cheered loudly after all of his answers. With their help, Rennie raised hundreds for Helping Hand of Englewood. The nonprofit social services agency has been trying to construct a new building for more than a year now. The existing facility is small, people must wait outside and food is stored in a shed. Helping Hand gave 40% more food to pantry users this year compared to last year, Rennie said.
Brown has been working as hard as the other candidates in raising money for her charity. Brown along with members of Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies Inc., C.A.R.E. were spotted campaigning while mini-golfing. They campaigned at Englewood's on Dearborn restaurant earning one vote for every dollar donated.
"I picked C.A.R.E, because I know a lot of victims," Brown said of the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies Inc. which helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Charlotte County. "I have a hefty goal of $10,000 but the community is extremely supportive."
Jeanie Joyce organized the Mayor for a Day debates. Like the candidates, she asked local business owners to participate as judges and in the mayoral process.
Pioneer Days organizer Chris Phelps praised Joyce and the candidates for making the race an anticipated record-breaking event.
"It looks like this year might break ever record the Mayor for a Day contest has ever had," Phelps said. "The candidates raised awareness and money for each of these charities. This is what makes Englewood such a wonderful place to live, work and play. The debates were lively and help to support many area businesses during these slower months. That's the exact reason Jo Cortes started this great event 63 years ago."
The new mayor will be announced at the Cardboard Boat Race on Saturday.
