ENGLEWOOD — South McCall Road residents and property owners should consider attending the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area's Advisory Board meeting Monday.
Kimley-Horn engineering consultants will present recommendations to improve stormwater drainage on South McCall from West Dearborn Street to State Road 776. While drainage will be improved, CRA manager Debbie Marks said, the recommendations aren't meant to be a cure all to drainage issues.
"The people of South McCall have the biggest concerns about stormwater," Marks said.
Cindy Aeschbacher, a five-year resident at South McCall and Palm Grove Avenue, will welcome any improvement to the drainage. Temporary flooding is pretty consistent after heavy rainfalls at Palm Grove, she said.
"Drainage is real slow," Aeschbacher said.
Dearborn plan
Kimley-Horn will also present the advisory board with 60% engineering plans for landscaping, architectural and other recommendations along the West Dearborn Street. The firm released preliminary plans in the spring, but this set of plans is more developed.
"It's their voluminous engineering plans," Marks said.
Conceptual designs — previously presented to the advisory board — showed more angled parking along the commercial district of Dearborn Street, new plantings, wider sidewalks, redesigned benches and decorative lighting and trash cans. The overall look will evoke a pastel-tropical color mix of what Kimley-Horn described as combined "artistic coastal" and "fishing village," nautical motif.
The consultants are scheduled to return to the advisory board with plans that are 90% complete before presenting the completed plans before the Sarasota County Commission for final approval.
If all goes well, construction will be conducted in two phases beginning in 2020. Work along West Dearborn could be underway in the spring and summer months to avoid the heaviest seasonal traffic. Work on South McCall, which gets less business traffic, could be done during the winter months.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
