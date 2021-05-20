ENGLEWOOD — “Desperate” is how Englewood Meals on Wheels organizers describe their need for help.
The “snowbird” season is ending, and regular volunteers are planning long-awaited trips. That makes it difficult for the small, locally based Meals on Wheels to complete its mission to bring nutritious meals to homebound clients.
“With restrictions easing, full-time drivers are heading out of town for a month or more to see family,” volunteer Terri Lawson said.
“We are down to just a few full time subs that aren’t already covering routes while they are gone. Some of those volunteers are leaving for a month, too. We need sub delivery teams, drivers, or someone to go with drivers desperately,” she said.
They also need someone to ride with a driver on Wednesdays starting in June, and volunteers to help prepare and pack meals in the kitchen.
Drivers are needed from about 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
“We have 48 different delivery teams, and any given day, at least one need the day off,” Lawson said.
Meals on Wheels volunteers prepare and deliver meals to about 170 residents Monday through Saturday. Crews work in the kitchen at 400 Loma Linda, Englewood, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The vast majority of their clients are homebound or can’t drive, and pay $3 per meal.
It’s important that the Meals on Wheels’ mission continues in Englewood, Lawson explained. For some people, the meals they get are just about their only source of food, and the volunteer delivery teams are they only people they may interact with on a regular basis.
“We’ve been hit hard by Covid last year and didn’t stop delivering. We just changed the way we did our deliveries,” Lawson said.
“Without us, many of these people wouldn’t have a daily meal. We are also good for our clients because we check on them daily. Many of them have lost a spouse and live alone. We really care about the people we serve through this program,” she said.
Volunteers don’t have to work every day. They can fill in for regular drivers or kitchen helpers. Retired couples make great delivery teams.
“If you are looking for a way to help others, Englewood Meals on Wheels is a great organization to volunteer with and right now we need the help,” Lawson said.
She also thanked organizations like the American Legion Post 113, Sons of the American Legion, Tiffany Square Bingo and the Englewood Lions, which recently made financial donations to Meals on Wheels.
“Not all of our clients can afford the $3 per meal. In fact, almost 20% cannot so the financial donations are helpful to still provide meals to them. We rely on donations to run our operation because we are not government-funded,” Lawson said.
For more information or to volunteer, call 941-474-4445.
