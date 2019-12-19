ENGLEWOOD — John Beebon was pleasantly surprised Thursday by a gift from his Meals on Wheels driver Terri Lawson.
Inside a bright green, cloth Publix bag was a box neatly packed with personal hygiene goods, a puzzle book, lotion, shaving cream, soap, shower gel, a 2020 calendar, some stocking stuffers and cookies.
Beebon lives alone. He was one of 88 men and 86 women served by Meals on Wheels who received a special Christmas gift this week in the form of a lovingly packed and wrapped "shoe box."
The shoe boxes were assembled by the Care Committee, a program through the Conservatory and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove. For the past few months, the members of the nonprofit group gathered the goods, which included 143 pounds of Bath & Body Works products, and donations from Publix and Walmart and South Gulf Cove neighbors. The committee — with about 25 "elf helpers" and some of the Crafty Girls group — packaged the boxes at the clubhouse this week.
"We do the 'Shoe Boxes for Seniors' because we know some of the people who receive Meals on Wheels may not get any other gifts for Christmas," said Becky Frye, president of the CCT/Care Committee. "We have a great group who all pitch in like Sally Becker, Sue Trapp, April Chattinger, Bonny Hipwell, Jodi Corrier and Ruth Oberlin."
Not only does the group give to seniors, but in March and April their project is helping Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary. In August and September, the group is concentrating on helping Kids' Needs in Englewood.
"We have fundraisers so we can give scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors," Frye said, adding some of the fundraising includes fishing contests and a golf tournament and Visani Comedy Club outings.
Terri Lawson, Meals on Wheels driver coordinator, was excited to deliver the gifts from the South Gulf Cove residents.
"For some of the people we serve, the meal we deliver is the only one they will get for the day," Lawson said. "It's really the same with the shoe boxes. Many of these people are home-bound or they don't drive. The items in the boxes will help them greatly. Words cannot express our gratitude and how much the clients appreciate their generosity."
Members of Meals on Wheels also added some cheer to the meals this week — homemade cookies, including ones for diabetics.
Meals on Wheels operates on volunteers and donations. The clients pay a nominal fee for meals if they can, but many are supplemented. Organizers are always looking for help so they can feed more people.
"We are looking for groups like the Moose, American Legion, Nam Knights or even churches who are willing to adopt a veteran, or any other of the people we provide daily meals to through Meals on Wheels," Lawson said. "It's $18 a week or $72 a month."
During the winter months, Meals on Wheels has plenty of drivers and callers. However, during the summer, the group struggles.
"We can always use helpers," Lawson said. "There are some volunteers who are asked to work several times a week because there's not enough help. It's great volunteer work. You get to drive to a person's house and interact with them daily. They are glad to see you and you know they are eating a good meal.
For more information about Meals on Wheels of Englewood, call 941-474-4445. Donations can be mailed to Englewood Meals on Wheels, Box 782, Englewood FL 34295
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.