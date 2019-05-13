Measles was declared eliminated in 2000. However, the disease is back with a vengeance. Since Jan. 1, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed 764 individual cases of measles in 23 states including Florida. It's the most in the U.S. since 1994.
The Sun reached out the Sarasota County Health Department, the Charlotte County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Englewood Community Hospital for answers about the measles outbreak.
Q. What is the measles virus?
A. It's a very contagious respiratory infection that affects the lungs and breathing tubes. It causes a total-body, red-spot skin rash and sometimes flu-like symptoms including cough, runny nose and red eyes, diarrhea and ear infection.
Q. How contagious is it really?
A. "Measles is highly contagious," said Michael Drennon, Sarasota County Health Department Disease Intervention Services program manager. "Any person who has the disease can easily infect an unvaccinated person, especially when they are in a common area. Measles has a greater than 90 percent infection rate among exposed unvaccinated people. If an infected persons walked into a room with 10 unvaccinated people, nine of them would develop the disease. The period of communicability extends four days before the rash appears and four days after the rash appears. After exposure it can take seven to 21 days before a person may show symptoms."
Q. How long does the virus linger in public like a bathroom, restaurant, grocery store or doctor's office?
A. "Measles spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. You can catch measles just by being in a place where an infected person has been, even up to two hours after that person has left," Englewood Community Hospital.
The Centers for Disease Control states: "If a person infected with the measles goes in the bathroom and washes their hands but coughs before leaving, everyone who enters that restroom for the next two hours will be exposed to the virus, which is hanging in the air and also waiting on the countertops, taps and doorknob."
Q. Is there an increase in people getting measles shots in Sarasota County?
A. "No, we’ve been averaging about 100 MMR vaccines per month, and that’s about the same number of vaccines we were providing last year this at this time," said Donna Keith, Sarasota County Health Department Immunization Program director. "MMR vaccines are available at both our North Port and Sarasota immunizations clinics."
Q. Are they free or low-cost?
A. "Yes, MMR is provided at no charge to children through age 18," Keith said. "Most insurance also covers the vaccine. For adults without insurance, the price is our cost, plus an administration fee, so the price can vary a bit. It’s currently $95."
Q. This summer, will there be clinics or anything extra to try to get more children vaccinated?
A. "Yes, every summer we have extended hours to help ensure required school vaccinations are completed before the start of school year," Keith said.
Q. If you were born before 1989, you may not have gotten your measles shot. Is that true?
A. "Per the CDC, at this time there is no recommendation for a booster shot (third dose), regardless of what year you received your vaccine. There is some speculation that the vaccine was not as effective in the early 80's. However current data supports existing immunity (if vaccinated) among this age group.
"Our focus is on those at increased risk: vaccine-eligible children, persons in outbreak areas and all persons traveling out of the country, specifically to areas of known measles outbreaks. Anyone who hasn't received the vaccine or a complete series, child or adult should get the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella). School children should get two doses of MMR vaccine starting at age 1. Some teens may also need the MMR vaccine if they didn’t get two doses when they were younger," said Drennon.
Q. People consistently link getting measles or other vaccinations with autism. Others have religious reasons for not getting their children vaccinated. Is there a link between vaccinations and autism?
A. "There's no link between the MMR vaccine and autism. It's supported by multiple large vaccine safety studies. Vaccines are a safe and highly effective means at preventing diseases that pose a serious threat to the health and well being of children, adults and developing fetuses. It’s difficult to determine an individuals reason for not getting their child vaccinated.
"In Florida, persons are allowed to receive an exemption for vaccination based on religious reasons, this exemption allows for unvaccinated students to attend school," Drennon said.
Q. How safe is a measles vaccination?
A. "Getting the MMR vaccine is much safer than contracting the diseases it protects against. There are some common mild side effects, including a sore arm, fever and slight rash," said Keith.
Q. Is it true an unvaccinated child can actually infect a room full of unvaccinated children in as little as five or 10 minutes? Does a contagious child truly create a higher probability for infection?
A. "Any person with the disease can easily infect an unvaccinated person, especially in a common area. Measles has a greater than 90 percent infection rate among exposed unvaccinated persons. The period of communicability extends four days before the rash appears and four days after the rash appears. After exposure it can take seven to 21 days before a person may show symptoms," said Drennon.
Q. Do Sarasota County and Charlotte County have a high rate of unvaccinated kindergartners? Has it improved any?
A. "No, there's been no improvements in parents countywide vaccinating their children before kindergarten. In fact, the situation worsened last year over the previous one," Keith said.
"In 2017-18 there was 7.2 percent of unvaccinated children with 'religious exemptions.' In 2018-19 there was 8.1 percent, yet the state average was 2.4 percent in 2017-18 and 2.9 percent in 2018-19."
In Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Health Department website, as of August 2018, 3 percent of children age 4-18 had religious exemptions from Florida shots, in line with the state average.
Q. Are vaccinations including MMR required before enrolling in public schools? Aside from religious reasons, why aren't parents getting their children vaccinated?
A. "Yes, MMR is required by law for school entry," Keith said. "The only acceptable reasons for not being vaccinated is the religious exemption, or a permanent medical exemption by a physician. There's a temporary exemption, for individuals who have medical issues that must be resolved before receiving the vaccine, or they’ve received the first shot in the series and are waiting the minimum period of time to receive the second vaccine."
Q. If the outbreak becomes worse, will it be mandatory or will there be other changes in Sarasota County to help safeguard people from a measles outbreak?
A. "Only the state legislature can change the rules surrounding religious exemptions. Vaccines are already mandatory, aside from the medical or religious exemption," Keith said.
"In the event of a measles case or cases in schools, we would work with the Sarasota County School Board to exclude any unvaccinated children from the campus and all school activities. The exclusion period would most likely be a rolling 21 days," Drennon said.
