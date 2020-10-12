With the Monday opening of Coffee Culture, owner Dan Klein, 31, is happy to be in business at 405 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood. The Sun reached out to Klein to learn his plans for his new coffee shop.
What will Coffee Culture customers see differently inside the old Irving's Coffee location?
"We immediately freshened up the paint. The biggest difference is local art on the walls. The art really pops. I reached out to artists and asked if they wanted to display their art work. All of it is for sale. We are featuring Alison Belsan-Horton and Moonlight Artistry owner Codi Rodgers this month. Codi is super excited as it's her first time getting her available art showcased in a shop. I want to develop an ongoing list of artists who are on display each month. We will also have local music and really become community centered."
What type of music and entertainment do you envision at the coffee shop?
"I'd like to have a gallery night for the artists, a little party and fun things like that. I am a drummer and played in a band in Colorado, but I wouldn't have bands play here. I'd like to see soloists, duos and songwriters come play. We could have poetry readings, game night, open mic nights. We have outside seating that can also accommodate some entertainment."
Was it a challenge to buy a business in the middle of a pandemic?
"It is absolutely a challenge. My friends said I was crazy for opening during the coronavirus. But when opportunity comes you either take it or leave it. We follow the standard safety guidelines and practice social distancing. The other businesses along Dearborn Street are very supportive. We had a great day today. I think we could have been a bit busier had there not been a pandemic, but I think we are going to do well. Dearborn has a lot of charm and character. The locals support and love it here."
What are your hours?
"We are open from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. I do plan to expand those hours into 9 p.m. I hired two local staff members. I couldn't be happier. We had a really good first day. We will just grow from there."
Do you sell more than coffee?
"We sell espresso, tea, baked goods, ice cream, chicken-, egg- and tuna-salad sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches and bacon, egg and sausage and biscuits and gravy — simple hardy food for our customers. I hired two local staff members. I couldn't be happier. We had a really good first day. We will just grow from there. I hired two local staff members."
Do you plan to be a part of the Dearborn Street business community?
"They are a great group of business owners. I'm really excited to be a member of the community. I know so many good events happen along Dearborn Street. I'm looking forward to future community interaction."
How can interested artists and musicians contact you?
"I'd like to build a network of artists. I have a good system to display the artwork on the wall. I'd also like to learn more about the students who play jazz music. We could use a little of it on Dearborn Street. Anyone can email me at dan@cuturecoffeefl.com."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.