NAME: Reverend Roy Tuff
CHURCH: The Church of The Good Shepherd
LOCATION: 401 Henry St., Punta Gorda
SERVICE TIMES: Sundays 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and Wednesdays healing service 9:30 a.m.
1.) How did you get your start as a reverend?
A "I grew up in the church, and at one time they paid me to sing in the choir. I was introduced to the Episcopal church in Naples at Trinity by the Cove. I started attending, became confirmed and was called to the priesthood in December of 2003. I became the Rector at The Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda in June of 2010.
2.) What makes your church or congregation unique?
A "We care about each other...you get to be who you are here. We are as about as American as a church can get. We are an inclusive community. The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd proclaims the power of God's love for all people through worship, word and deed."
3.) What is the most challenging thing about what you do?
A "I don't know how hip it is for families to be a part of a church community. I believe people are desperate for God. Young families do not go to church but desperately need a spiritual support system. I think that would be my biggest challenge about what I do."
