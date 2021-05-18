Gulf Pines Memorial Park
Englewood's Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road.
The public is invited to pay tribute to those who gave everything in defense of freedom during this wreath-laying ceremony.
The outdoor event will include a 21-gun salute and a guest speaker.
It is sponsored by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes and Gulf Pines Memorial Park. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 941-474-5575.
Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be open for Memorial Day from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. All areas of the museum will be open.
Veterans will be admitted to the museum free of charge. Adult and youth tickets to the museum will be half-price for the day at $6 and $4 respectively. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.
At 1 p.m., the museum will hold a Commemoration Ceremony in the Gulf Theater. The ceremony will be free and open to the public. This solemn ceremony will include video tributes — including a special tribute from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube — recitations, music, and a moving candle lighting ceremony with representatives from each American conflict, beginning with World War II lighting a candle for the fallen service members of those conflicts.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Laishley Park
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Orders for flags are no longer being accepted. Donations, however, can be made by contacting Alyson Burch at 941-875-3829
